How to Listen to Hogs-Hofstra on Saturday Night

• Who: No. 19-24 Arkansas Razorbacks (9-1, 0-0 SEC) vs Hofstra Pride (6-5, 0-0 CAA)

• What: Razorbacks return to North Little Rock.

• When: Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.

• Where: Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

No. 19-24 Arkansas returns to North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena to face the Hofstra Pride on Saturday at 7 p.m. The game will not be televised or streamed.

• This will be the first time Arkansas has ever played in North Little Rock as a ranked team.

• This will be the third all-time meeting between Arkansas and Hofstra. The Razorbacks won both of the previous two and both meetings came in the 1970’s. The last time the two schools met was Jan. 4, 1978, in Pine Bluff – Arkansas’ first ever trip to the city. The 3rd-ranked Razorbacks claimed a 95-70 victory. Sidney Moncrief had a double-double (29 pts on 12-of-16 shooting and 11 rebounds) while Marvin Delph scored 24 (11-of-15 FG).

• Former Razorback Abayomi Iyiola leads Hofstra in rebounding (7.3 avg). Hofstra head coach Speedy Claxton played for Eric Musselman in the NBA at Golden State.

• While the arena in North Little Rock opened for the 1999-00 season, Arkansas did play in the city four times – winning each – in the early history of the program (1923, 1930, 1936 and 1937).

• Since the now Simmons Bank Arena was opened, Arkansas is 12-9 in the facility, inducing four straight wins.

• The Razorbacks snapped a 19-year streak of playing in North Little Rock last year due to COVID. The only other year Arkansas did not play in North Little Rock was the 2000-01 season.

• Several Razorbacks will be returning home this weekend including Little Rock natives Connor Vanover and Khalen Robinson and Jacksonville product Davonte Davis.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -10.5, Hofstra +10.5

Total: 155.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-110)

Moneyline: Arkansas -599, Hofstra _450

