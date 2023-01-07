Who: No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (21-2, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-3, 1-1 SEC)

What: Arkansas’ second-straight game versus a ranked opponent and third-straight versus “the Tigers.”

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (radio pregame starts at 7 p.m.)

Where: Auburn, Ala. – Neville Arena

Watch: SEC Network and fuboTV (Tom Hart and Dane Bradshaw)

Listen Online: HitThatLine.com (coverage areas only).

Radio: ESPN Arkansas with 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman).

On Sirius/XM: 113 (Sirius) / 190 (XM) • SXM App: Channel 961

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jordan Walsh (13) drives against Missouri Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston (4) in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Auburn doesn't have the largest arena, but they do have one of the toughest places for visitors to get a win.

That's what No. 13 Arkansas is facing Saturday night against No. 22-20 Auburn. Tipoff at Neville Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network and fuboTV.

Radio pregame coverage will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and online on HitThatLine.com

"Playing a road game at Auburn is as hard as anywhere in the country," Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said earlier this week. "Yhat’s a really, really hard place to play, and the record tells you so. When you win that many games in a row, I mean, that’s why it’s one of the hardest buildings to win in in the country."

It is a key game for the Hogs, who have split their first two games in the league and are trying to get things sorted out offensively without Nick Smith (who is out for the rest of the month) and Trevon Brazile (knee surgery and out for the year).

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) is fouled while attempting to dunk the ball din the first half against the Missouri Tigers forward Aidan Shaw (23) at Bud Walton Arena. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Game Notes

• This will be the 58th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn. All but one (a meeting in the 1967-68 season in Oklahoma City) have come since Arkansas joined the SEC. The Razorbacks own a 37-20 advantage in the series, but the Tigers are 14-13 versus the Hogs in Auburn. Arkansas has won three-straight in the series and 13 of the last 17.

• Last year, Arkansas took down #1 Auburn, 80-76, in overtime in Bud Walton Arena. After losing 5-of-6 in December/January, the Auburn win was Arkansas’ ninth-straight SEC win, and the Hogs would win 18-of-21 before falling in the Elite 8.

• Last time out, Arkansas erased a 17-point deficit to defeat #20 Missouri 74-68. The Tigers were up 17 (25-8) with 9:31 left in the first half. Arkansas used an 8-0 run to end the first half and a 10-4 run to start the second half to get to within one (38-37). Later, Arkansas used a 9-0 run to take its first lead and never surrendered the advantage. It was Arkansas’ biggest come-from-behind win this season and the third time Arkansas won when trailing by double digits. Overall, it was the second biggest come-from-behind win for Arkansas in the Eric Musselman era. Ironically, the biggest deficit Arkansas overcame to win was 19 points versus Auburn (Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville). Arkansas trailed 37-18 with 4:17 left in the first half.

• Arkansas has trailed at the half in six of the last 10 games. The Hogs are 4-2 when trailing at the half this season.

• This will be the 98th time in Razorback history — and second-straight game — that a ranked Arkansas team will play a ranked opponent. Arkansas is 48-49 in such games but just 4-15 in such games on the road.

• The first nine times Arkansas faced a ranked opponent in the Eric Musselman era, the Hogs were just 3-6. In the last 10 games Arkansas has faced a ranked opponent, the Hogs are 7-3, including a win over #1 Auburn and #1 Gonzaga last season.

• This will mark the third straight game Arkansas has played “The Tigers.” The Razorbacks opened the SEC slate at the LSU Tigers, played the Missouri Tigers last time out and now face the Auburn Tigers.

• Earlier this season, Arkansas played another three-peat of mascots. First, Arkansas faced the “The Trojans” of Troy before playing fellow Greek historical heroes “The Spartans” in back-to-back games (San Jose State and UNCG).

• This could never happen to Arkansas because there is only one Razorback.

Information and game notes from Arkansas Communications

