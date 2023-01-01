Razorback Fans Stun With Most Clicked allHogs Story of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's rare that we ever get shocked here in the friendly confines of the allHogs offices, but this year the Arkansas Razorback fans did exactly that.

While many media outlets like to tell its readers what the biggest stories of the past year were, we put the power solely in the hands of the 4.4 million unique readers who scoured through thousands of allHogs stories looking for the latest takes on the news of the day to tell us through their actions what pieces mattered most.

As we pulled together a list of the year's most clicked upon stories, the usual suspects populated the list. Arkansas fans love to read about crazy things happening in other programs, anytime the little school that could is disrespected, and controversy.

They also can't get enough of reading about players leaving the program, which has kept many a visit to the little boys' and girls' rooms readily stocked with reading material in both football and basketball this year.

However, this year's most clicked story is one that doesn't follow the usual pattern for Arkansas fans. It's truly out of left field and will definitely lead to discussions in terms of content for 2023.

So, without further ado, here are the Top 10 stories as determined by our readers with links to the original piece.

No. 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This is strictly a thing between other schools, but it's just too good to let pass. It also could be a lesson for the folks over at Arkansas about cameras and everything being recorded these days, although...

No. 9

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When it comes to a guy who brings energy and edge off the bench, Arkansas Razorback sixth man Trevon Brazile brings it like possibly no other player in the country. Unfortunately for head coach Eric Musselman, that high flying force...

No. 8

This past Monday night, shortly after 5-star guard Anthony Black let the world know he will be a Razorback, ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi officially declared that the Muss Bus had become an Arkansas freight train. Oh, for head coach Eric Musselman's sake, if that were only true. The fact is, Musselman is still driving a bus, and unfortunately...

No. 7

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— KK Robinson has found a new home and he's staying in the SEC. The former four-star recruit didn't have a lot of playing time with Arkansas in his two years, only playing...

No. 6

The Southeastern Conference, at least from a corporate perspective, might have forgotten something. Arkansas is still in the NCAA Tournament. Those down in Birmingham might recall the Razorbacks as the team that knocked off...

No. 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had a reputation during his time with Nevada in the Mountain West as a coach with a bit of a temper. It doesn't look like that reputation will be changing anytime soon following an incident that occurred immediately after...

No. 4

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Typically word that a player has left the Arkansas Razorbacks is met with a chorus of either "Thanks for all you did for the Hogs. Wish you the best of luck!" or "If they don't want to be here, then good riddance!" Unfortunately for the University of Arkansas athletics department and the city of Fayetteville...

No. 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – One of the biggest discussion points over the years is the SEC's propensity to have teams that don't make it into the playoffs, or BCS championship game prior to that, get to bowl games uninspired and unwilling to put forth effort. More than likely you can exclude the Arkansas Razorbacks from...

No. 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M is supposed to be playing Incarnate Word on Tuesday before a series with Ole Miss that will determine whether Arkansas or the Aggies bring home the SEC West crown. However, an improving Cardinal line-up isn't going to get to show Major League scouts its growth throughout the season because...

No. 1

FOUNTAIN LAKE, Ark. – On Tuesday afternoon, the news broke that Fountain Lake would be the the most recent school, in this case a 4A program, to give up...

