Equipment Debacle at Texas A&M Leads to Discovery of Hogs' Hidden Social Media Gem

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A post was put out a couple of days ago by the Twitter account for the equipment division of the Arkansas Razorbacks athletics program.

That's right. There's social media even for the equipment guys in the world of college athletics.

It's not clear whether the post was put up after a serious reconsideration of the equipment staff at Arkansas following the team jersey debacle with Texas A&M at Florida two days earlier or whether it's just a routine posting that normally goes without notice, but thanks to the Aggies, it caught more attention.

While the men's Razorback basketball Twitter might be the most fun to keep up with, this equipment handle is definitely getting at least one extra follow. It's unusually interesting.

For instance, had Reveille pitched in to help the poor equipment guys at A&M like this good little puppy dog instead of shutting down classes with a bark, perhaps the game would have started on time and the Aggies wouldn't have had to dig themselves out of a 1-0 hole before the game even tipped.

On a side note, that rule for making the game start late should be amended. A clock should be started and for every minute the game is delayed because you forgot to dress for the occasion, the other team should get to shoot a technical.

That would have been must-watch television.

A deep dive into this page helps you realize how the University of Arkansas has an HGTV show waiting to happen. For instance, I'm willing to give up 22 minutes of my life to figure out how these guys can make this happen when I have to throw up a good shirt every time my wife makes tacos because I can't get the stain out.

That's some kind of weird Harry Potter stuff right there. Am I just not saying "Jersius Limpiaro cleanius" correctly or is something just wrong with my swish and flick of my wand?

They may also need their own fashion show also because I have never seen a video get me more hyped over a windbreaker that a coach might wear on the sideline of a bowl game in my life.

The way these equipment guys double as the perfect models for Razorback gear is astounding. So much swag in every sense of the word.

Definitely make sure you have the audio cranked up on this one.

That is unless you're reading this in church. There won't be enough amens and muted shouts of "Praise Jesus" in the world to dig you out from under that pew if you do that, so just wait until the handshakes with the pastor are done and play it safely in your car in the church parking lot.

They've even got a little something especially for the ladies.

That's right. There's a romantic side to the equipment room also.

And where else are you going to find out how much time and effort goes into getting the game balls the absolute most perfect texture.

And last, but certainly not least, they have truuuuuuuuucks!

So many Optimus Prime shaming, extraordinary photos and videos of trucks. With in-depth knowledge of the guys who man them to boot.

So, if you're looking to add one more account to follow on your Twitter feed, give the Arkansas Razorback equipment account a chance.

These guys will show you dirty things in ways you've never seen before and then it look like it never happened.

HOGS FEED:

BIG 12 COMMISSIONER SAYS HE'S GOOD WITH TEXAS, OU HEADING TO SEC EARLY

DON'T LET THESE FACTS GET IN THE WAY OF IRRATIONAL HATE OF HOW BRILES RUNS HOGS' OFFENSE

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA COMING SOON, BUT THEN WHO'S NEXT FOR THE SEC?

PEYTON HILLIS SHOWED POTENTIAL FOR BIGGEST PLAY IN HIS LIFE AT YOUNG AGE

HOGS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR KENDAL BRILES, QUARTERBACK KJ JEFFERSON STAYING WITH HOGS

BRILES, JEFFERSON REVEAL WHETHER THEY WILL REMAIN WITH RAZORBACK PROGRAM

TEXAS EXPECTED TO TARGET PROMINENT SEC COACHES, BUT MUSSELMAN NOT BEST FIT AMONG THE GROUP

ARKANSAS CAN'T LOSE WHAT IT NEVER REALLY HAD WITH NICK SMITH'S EXTENDED ABSENCE

ARKANSAS DECIDES TO HIRE SECOND DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TO ASSIST

HOGS THOUGHT THEY HAD AVOIDED POTENTIAL NIGHTMARE, BUT PETRINO ENDS UP AT A&M ANYWAY

RAZORBACKS' ATHLETIC DIRECTOR HUNTER YURACHEK ON PROCEDURES AFTER DAMAR HAMLIN INJURY

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN LEAVING FIELD ALIVE DUE IN PART TO A COUPLE OF OTHER TRAGEDIES IN SPORTS WITH ARKANSAS TIES

RED FLAGS WITH JORDAN DOMINECK DEPARTURE DESPITE RECENT PLEDGE TO STAY

OHIO ST. LEARNED WHAT ARKANSAS ALREADY KNOWS, TEXAS/OU NEED TO LEARN ALSO

RAZORBACK FANS STUN ALLHOGS STAFF WITH MOST CLICKED STORY OF THE YEAR

IF TCU CAN MAKE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, NO REASON ARKANSAS CAN'T EITHER

SAM PITTMAN GETS HISTORIC CHANCE TO REBUILD RAZORBACKS' PROGRAM

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.