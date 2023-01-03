Bills' Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies

Former Arkansas NCAA tourney opponent's death, horrible night on Arkansas high school football field echoed forward in history in positive way

FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's.

Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife wanted us to stop at the store to pick up a few essentials after ping-ponging back and forth between Texas and Arkansas for the past month.

It wasn't from my wife.

Instead, it was from allHogs owner and managing editor Andy Hodges.

"I may have just watched an NFL player die in a game. Bad. Really bad."

I switched on the radio to the Monday Night Football broadcast and we listened as Westwood One play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan wove his way through the difficult job of trying to explain what happened to Buffalo Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin and the fallout of events unfolding afterward with limited information.

As I glanced at my daughter and the concern in her eyes, I realized a young lady who has little concern for sports outside of when Arkansas plays Oklahoma State in baseball may have just had her Hank Gathers moment.

The rest of the way home, I was time-warped back to my 10-year-old self on a couch in small-town Arkansas.

The talk all week had been about whether Arkansas could hold off Paul Westhead's 12-seeded Loyola Marymount, the only team in America thought to be able to run and play full court pressure basketball at the same speed an intensity as Nolan Richardson's Razorbacks.

The other topic being discussed was whether Arkansas-Little Rock could upset No. 4 seed Louisville to set up a game against UALR in the second round during a time when the Arkansas philosophy was that the university on the hill was too good to lower itself to playing in-state schools.

The Trojans nearly pulled it off. Louisville had to hold on at the end for a 76-71 win.

We watched in amazement as Hank Gathers, Bo Kimble and Jeff Fryer ran Arkansas ragged. All three finished with 24+ points, including Gathers who led his team with 28 points and 17 rebounds.

They truly were the West Coast version of the Razorbacks.

Had Mario Credit not played out of his mind with 34 points, that game might have turned out differently.

After that, the Lions became sort of an adopted secondary team in our house. They didn't play on television often, which was the case across the board back in those days.