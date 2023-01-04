Marcus Woodson played at Ole Miss, coached at Auburn and now joining staff with Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is over-loaded with defensive coaches right now with the latest hiring.

Razorbacks coach has hired Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator. It is expected he will coach the defensive secondary.

The other new co-defensive coordinator, Travis Williams, is expected to be the linebackers coach, assuming the guy currently in the job, Michael Sherer, follows Barry Odom, who left for the head coaching position at UNLV.

The Hogs are one coach over the limit, which is more indication Scherer — or somebody — is headed out the door.

Auburn defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson watches warm ups before the Arkansas game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. (Julie Bennett, Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY Sports) 092318auark884

Woodson comes to the Hogs after three seasons at Florida State as the Seminoles’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator.

This past season, Woodson’s secondary helped lead the Noles to a 10-win campaign capped by a Cheez-It Bowl victory.

Florida State’s secondary was one of the nation’s best in 2022 leading the way to help FSU rank fourth in the FBS allowing 165.4 yards per game to lead the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Woodson helped mold safety Jammie Robinson into a two-time, first-team All-ACC performer.

A native of Moss Point, Miss., Woodson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science with an emphasis in criminal justice from Ole Miss in 2003 and was selected for the Senior Leadership Unity Council.

Woodson and his wife, Chastity, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University New Orleans and a master’s degree from Howard University, have two sons, Carter and Bryce.

The Marcus Woodson File

College: Ole Miss, 2003 B.S. Political Science

Family: Wife, Chastity; sons Carter and Bryce

Coaching Experience

2005-08 Millsaps College (defensive backs)

2009-11 Charleston Southern (defensive backs/recruiting coordinator)

2012-13 Charleston Southern (defensive backs/defensive passing game coordinator/recruiting coordinator)

2014-15 Fresno State (defensive backs)

2016-17 Memphis (defensive backs)

2018 Auburn (defensive backs)

2019 Auburn (Defensive Backs/Recruiting Coordinator)

2020-22 Florida State (Defensive Backs/Defensive Passing Game Coordinator)

Playing Experience

Ole Miss, 1999-2002

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

