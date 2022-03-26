How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-Blue Devils Tonight

Skip to main content

Watch-Listen: See Razorbacks-Blue Devils or Listen on Radio

With no streaming audio available, here's the complete guide on how to watch, listen to Hogs-Duke tonight

SAN FRANCISCO — After a historic win in the Sweet 16, fourth-seeded Arkansas will face No. 2 seed Duke with a shot at the Final Four on the line.

The Blue Devils are led by Mike Zrzyzewski, the winningest coach in NCAA Tournament history.

Mike Krzyzewski-Duke

• Arkansas is making its 11th NCAA Elite appearance and second straight. This is the first time Arkansas has made consecutive Elite 8 berths since winning the national title in 1994 and finishing runner-up in 1995. Last year, Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

• Arkansas is 6-4 in NCAA Tournament Elite 8 games.

• This will be the fourth time Arkansas and Duke have met. Arkansas owns a 2-1 advantage and are 1-1 versus the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament.

• Duke defeated the Razorbacks, 97-83, in the 1990 Final Four in Denver. Arkansas defeated Duke, 76-72, in the 1990 NCAA title game thanks to “The Shot” by Scottie Thurman — a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left and the shot clock hitting zero as the ball was in the air for a 73-70 lead.

Eric Musselman-Gonzaga

How to watch Duke vs. Arkansas

Who: Duke Blue Devils (31-6) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8)

What: NCAA Tournament West Regional finals

Seeds: Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West Regional; Arkansas is seeded No. 4.

When: 7:49 p.m., Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif. (capacity 18,064)

TV: CBS and Fubo.tv with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Radio: Listen to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 135 and XM 202.

Latest Line: Duke is a 4-point favorite over Arkansas, according to SISportsbook. The over/under is 147.5. The latest moneyline Saturday afternoon has Duke at -188 and Arkansas is +150.

Poll rankings: Duke is ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll and 10th in the Coaches poll. Arkansas is ranked No. 17 in the AP poll, and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. They were ranked as high as No. 10 on Nov. 29, but were also out of the poll for eight straight weeks in December and January.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kenpom.com rankings: Duke is No. 8 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Arkansas is No. 18.

Trey Wade-Gonzaga

Hogs Feed

Razorbacks looking to repeat history against Duke on Saturday

What Eric Musselman said before meeting Blue Devils in Elite Eight

What the Razorback said about facing Duke in Elite Eight matchup Saturday

Peacocks steal spotlight from Hogs as run continues

While fans bask in glow, Razorbacks must flip switch

Kzryzewski's dream ending meets historical nightmare for Blue Devils

Random Notes: 1-in-100 ... Hogs make history against Gonzaga

Musselman's NBA-style approach paying big dividends for Hogs

Live Blog: Razorbacks down No. 1 Bulldogs

Hogs may be in line for another cover from Sports Illustrated

• Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Jaylin Williams-Gonzaga
Men's Basketball

How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-Blue Devils Tonight

By allHOGS Staff1 minute ago
SI_arkansas-coach-nolan-richardson-1994-ncaa-april-06-1994-sports-illustrated-cover
Men's Basketball

Can Hogs Repeat History?

By Kent Smith7 hours ago
060421-Braydon Webb-1
Baseball

Late Homer Powers No. 3 Razorbacks Against Missouri

By allHOGS Staff12 hours ago
Eric Musselman-Gonzaga
Men's Basketball

What Eric Musselman Said About Facing Duke

By allHOGS Staff12 hours ago
Jaylin Williams-Gonzaga
Men's Basketball

What Players Said About Hogs-Blue Devils

By allHOGS Staff13 hours ago
St. Peter's Peacocks guard Matthew Lee (15) shoots against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) in the second half in the semifinals of the East regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Center.
Men's Basketball

Peacocks Steal Spotlight from Razorbacks

By Kent Smith17 hours ago
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) battles for the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Kamani Johnson (20) during the first half in the semifinals of the West regional. The win sets up a rematch of the 1994 national championship game between Duke and Arkansas in the Elite 8 in what is Blue Devils' coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season.
Men's Basketball

While Fans Bask in Glow, Razorbacks Must Flip Switch

By Kent Smith19 hours ago
Peyton Stovall-Kentucky 03
Baseball

Hogs Hitting Road for First Time This Year

By allHOGS Staff22 hours ago