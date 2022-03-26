How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-Blue Devils Tonight

SAN FRANCISCO — After a historic win in the Sweet 16, fourth-seeded Arkansas will face No. 2 seed Duke with a shot at the Final Four on the line.

The Blue Devils are led by Mike Zrzyzewski, the winningest coach in NCAA Tournament history.

• Arkansas is making its 11th NCAA Elite appearance and second straight. This is the first time Arkansas has made consecutive Elite 8 berths since winning the national title in 1994 and finishing runner-up in 1995. Last year, Arkansas advanced to the NCAA Elite 8 before falling to eventual national champion Baylor.

• Arkansas is 6-4 in NCAA Tournament Elite 8 games.

• This will be the fourth time Arkansas and Duke have met. Arkansas owns a 2-1 advantage and are 1-1 versus the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament.

• Duke defeated the Razorbacks, 97-83, in the 1990 Final Four in Denver. Arkansas defeated Duke, 76-72, in the 1990 NCAA title game thanks to “The Shot” by Scottie Thurman — a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left and the shot clock hitting zero as the ball was in the air for a 73-70 lead.

How to watch Duke vs. Arkansas

• Who: Duke Blue Devils (31-6) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (28-8)

• What: NCAA Tournament West Regional finals



•Seeds: Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West Regional; Arkansas is seeded No. 4.



• When: 7:49 p.m., Chase Center, San Francisco, Calif. (capacity 18,064)



• TV: CBS and Fubo.tv with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

• Radio: Listen to Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius 135 and XM 202.

• Latest Line: Duke is a 4-point favorite over Arkansas, according to SISportsbook. The over/under is 147.5. The latest moneyline Saturday afternoon has Duke at -188 and Arkansas is +150.

• Poll rankings: Duke is ranked No. 9 in the final Associated Press poll and 10th in the Coaches poll. Arkansas is ranked No. 17 in the AP poll, and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll. They were ranked as high as No. 10 on Nov. 29, but were also out of the poll for eight straight weeks in December and January.

• Kenpom.com rankings: Duke is No. 8 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Arkansas is No. 18.

