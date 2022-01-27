JD Plus Defense Equals Fifth Straight

Nobody seems to have a clue how to slow down Arkansas' JD Notae.

Ole Miss didn't have an answer in Oxford on Wednesday night.

Notae lit up the Rebels for 25 points as the Razorbacks rolled to their fifth straight win, 64-55.

Ole Miss only led for 1:13 of the game at a point midway through the first half (14-13) after Nysier Brooks hit a short jumper after a turnover by the Hogs.

The Rebels got close on a couple of occasions after that, cutting a seven-point halftime deficit to a single digit to start the second half.

Au'Diese Toney hit a couple of free throws, Notae started heating up and the defense never let the Rebels find any comfort area on offense the rest of the way.

The Hogs, leading the country in free-throw shooting struggled in the final couple of minutes that allowed the Rebels to pull within eight, 60-52, with 49.7 seconds left, but Jaylin Williams hit a couple of free throws to stop any late runs to make things too close.

It was another big night for Williams, but he didn't get another double-double.

The sophomore from Fort Smith Northside had 18 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Trey Wade scored 10 points with five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers.

In addition to holding its opponents below 40% shooting in five straight games, Arkansas has held four of its last five opponents under 60 points (the lone exception was Texas A&M scoring 73 points in a game that went to overtime).

For the first time since Arkansas joined the SEC, Arkansas held opponents below 60 in back-to-back road games as LSU only scored 58 and Ole Miss was held to 55 tonight.

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.