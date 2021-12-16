Defending 3-Pointers 'Like a JV Team'

It's not exactly breaking news Eric Musselman isn't happy with the way Arkansas has defended other teams shooting 3-pointers.

"We can't defend the three at a JV level," he said after practice Thursday afternoon.

That is one thing Hofstra likes to do and Musselman knows they've got to get better ... but they haven't been particularly good at it all season while getting to a 9-1 record.

After an 88-66 loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, the Hogs faced a full week of practices with no games until Saturday against Hofstra at 7 p.m. in Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

"At times, we have defended (the three) at a JV level," Musselman said. "We're going to have to defend the three at a high level and have great discipline defensively to play a team that runs a lot of random pick and rolls, a lot of five-out.

"They can go to their bench and play small and spread you out with five three-point shooters. We've got to defend the three. That's their strengths and that's our weakness."

Saturday's game will not be televised or available via streaming.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.