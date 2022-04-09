Skip to main content

Two Waitlist Players Still Have to Go

Davonte Davis's announcement narrows list of who will not be on scholarship for next season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the recent announcement by Davonte Davis that he will return to the Arkansas Razorbacks for another season, the list of players who will either have to give up their scholarships or leave the team continues to dwindle.

With the addition of Arizona State's Jalen Graham on Thursday, 11 scholarships are officially off the table. That leaves room for only two of the four "waitlist" players who played on scholarship this past season and are still possibilities to return to the team. 

This will be broken down into three categories: On the Bus, Off the Bus, On the Waitlist. So after all the craziness, where do things stand as of March 8?

On the Bus

Davonte Davis / Jr. / Guard / 6-4, 180 / 8.3 PPG / 3.7 REB / 2.8 AST / 42.9% FG

Nick Smith, Jr. / Fr. / Combo Guard / North Little Rock HS / North Little Rock / 6-4, 185

Jordan Walsh / Fr. / Small Forward / Link Academy / Branson, Mo. / 6-7, 190

Derrian Ford / Fr. / Combo Guard / Magnolia HS / Magnolia / 6-3, 190

Barry Dunning / Fr. / Small Forward / McGill Toolen HS / Mobile, Ala. / 6-6, 205

Joseph Pinion / Fr. / Small Forward / Morrilton HS / Morrilton / 6-6, 180

Anthony Black / Fr. / Point Guard / Duncanville HS / Duncanville, Texas / 6-7, 185

Trevon Brazile / So. / Small Forward / Univ. of Missouri / Springfield, Mo. / 6-9, 215

Makhel Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 230

Makhai Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 225

Jalen Graham / Jr. / Forward / Arizona St. / Phoenix Ariz. / 6-9, 220

Anthony Ruta / Asst. Coach / Univ. of Arkansas / Director of Operations

On the Waitlist

Jaylin Williams / Jr. / Forward / 6-10, 240 / 10.9 PPG / 9.8 REB / 2.6 AST / 46.1% FG / Exploring NBA Draft Options

Jaylin Williams-TAMU-SEC

Jaxon Robinson / Jr. / Guard / 6-6, 185 / 3.4 PPG / 1.3 REB / 0.4 AST / 38.0% FG

Jaxson Robinson-Elon

Kamani Johnson / Sr. / Guard / 6-7, 235 / 2.3 PPG / 0.7 REB / 0.4 AST / 62.1% FG

Kamani Johnson-Ole Miss

Cade Arbogast / Jr. / Guard / 6-3, 170 / 0.0 PPG / 0.8 REB / 0.3 AST / 0.0% FG

1_Arbogast

Off the Bus

JD Notae / Guard / 6-2, 190 / 18.3 PPG / 4.6 REB / 3.7 AST / 39.6% FG

Au'Diese Toney / Guard / 6-6, 205 / 10.5 PPG / 5.2 REB / 0.8 AST / 52.1% FG

KK Robinson / Guard / 6-0, 180 / 1.5 PPG / 0.4 REB / 0.7 AST / 32.1% FG

Chance Moore / Guard / 6-5, 195 / 1.0 PPG / 0.6 REB / 0.0 AST / 50.0% FG

Connor Vanover / Forward / 7-3, 215 / 3.9 PPG / 2.1 REB / 0.3 AST / 43.1% FG

Stanley Umude / Guard / 6-6, 210 / 11.9 PPG / 4.6 REB / 1.1 AST / 46.0% FG

031922-Stanley Umude-New Mexico State-NCAA-Gregory Fisher

Trey Wade / Guard / 6-6, 220 / 3.6 PPG / 2.6 REB / 0.6 AST / 49.1% FG

Trey Wade-WVU

Chris Lykes / Guard / 5-7, 160 / 7.6 PPG / 1.0 REB / 1.5 AST / 34.4% FG

Chris Lykes-LSU-SEC

Clay Moser / Asst. Coach 

