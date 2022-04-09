Two Waitlist Players Still Have to Go
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – With the recent announcement by Davonte Davis that he will return to the Arkansas Razorbacks for another season, the list of players who will either have to give up their scholarships or leave the team continues to dwindle.
With the addition of Arizona State's Jalen Graham on Thursday, 11 scholarships are officially off the table. That leaves room for only two of the four "waitlist" players who played on scholarship this past season and are still possibilities to return to the team.
This will be broken down into three categories: On the Bus, Off the Bus, On the Waitlist. So after all the craziness, where do things stand as of March 8?
On the Bus
Davonte Davis / Jr. / Guard / 6-4, 180 / 8.3 PPG / 3.7 REB / 2.8 AST / 42.9% FG
Nick Smith, Jr. / Fr. / Combo Guard / North Little Rock HS / North Little Rock / 6-4, 185
Jordan Walsh / Fr. / Small Forward / Link Academy / Branson, Mo. / 6-7, 190
Derrian Ford / Fr. / Combo Guard / Magnolia HS / Magnolia / 6-3, 190
Barry Dunning / Fr. / Small Forward / McGill Toolen HS / Mobile, Ala. / 6-6, 205
Joseph Pinion / Fr. / Small Forward / Morrilton HS / Morrilton / 6-6, 180
Anthony Black / Fr. / Point Guard / Duncanville HS / Duncanville, Texas / 6-7, 185
Trevon Brazile / So. / Small Forward / Univ. of Missouri / Springfield, Mo. / 6-9, 215
Makhel Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 230
Makhai Mitchell / So. / Center / Univ. of Rhode Island / Washington D.C. / 6-9, 225
Jalen Graham / Jr. / Forward / Arizona St. / Phoenix Ariz. / 6-9, 220
Anthony Ruta / Asst. Coach / Univ. of Arkansas / Director of Operations
On the Waitlist
Jaylin Williams / Jr. / Forward / 6-10, 240 / 10.9 PPG / 9.8 REB / 2.6 AST / 46.1% FG / Exploring NBA Draft Options
Jaxon Robinson / Jr. / Guard / 6-6, 185 / 3.4 PPG / 1.3 REB / 0.4 AST / 38.0% FG
Kamani Johnson / Sr. / Guard / 6-7, 235 / 2.3 PPG / 0.7 REB / 0.4 AST / 62.1% FG
Cade Arbogast / Jr. / Guard / 6-3, 170 / 0.0 PPG / 0.8 REB / 0.3 AST / 0.0% FG
Off the Bus
JD Notae / Guard / 6-2, 190 / 18.3 PPG / 4.6 REB / 3.7 AST / 39.6% FG
Au'Diese Toney / Guard / 6-6, 205 / 10.5 PPG / 5.2 REB / 0.8 AST / 52.1% FG
KK Robinson / Guard / 6-0, 180 / 1.5 PPG / 0.4 REB / 0.7 AST / 32.1% FG
Chance Moore / Guard / 6-5, 195 / 1.0 PPG / 0.6 REB / 0.0 AST / 50.0% FG
Connor Vanover / Forward / 7-3, 215 / 3.9 PPG / 2.1 REB / 0.3 AST / 43.1% FG
Stanley Umude / Guard / 6-6, 210 / 11.9 PPG / 4.6 REB / 1.1 AST / 46.0% FG
Trey Wade / Guard / 6-6, 220 / 3.6 PPG / 2.6 REB / 0.6 AST / 49.1% FG
Chris Lykes / Guard / 5-7, 160 / 7.6 PPG / 1.0 REB / 1.5 AST / 34.4% FG
Clay Moser / Asst. Coach
Hogs Feed
HOGS BATTLING BLUE BLOODS FOR FLORIDIA RB, MIGHT BE IN WRONG POSITION
All-PAC 12 ADDITION LOCKS IN AT LEAST 10 NEW PLAYERS FOR 2022-23 SEASON
RAZORBACKS GET STRONG NIGHT FROM NOLAND, BATS, TO DOWN FLORIDA
SAM PITTMAN WORKING ON MENTAL AS MUCH AS PHYSICAL
RAZORBACKS LOSE QUARTERBACK TO TRANSFER PORTAL
MUSSELMAN LANDS TWIN INSIDE PLAYERS OUT OF PORTAL
STORY SAYS RECRUITS MORE LOYAL TO COACH THAN SCHOOL
• Return to allHogs home page.
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!