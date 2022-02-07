WATCH: JD Notae Previews Auburn Game

Watch Monday's complete press conference with Hogs' JD Notae on what they expect in matchup Tuesday night against No. 1 Auburn at Bud Walton Arena on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

