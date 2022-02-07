WATCH: JD Notae Previews Auburn Game

Skip to main content

WATCH: Razorbacks' Guard JD Notae on Facing Top-ranked Auburn

Looking to keep momentum going after eight straight wins, Hogs' guard knows Auburn not easy

Watch Monday's complete press conference with Hogs' JD Notae on what they expect in matchup Tuesday night against No. 1 Auburn at Bud Walton Arena on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

