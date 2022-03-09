Skip to main content

WATCH: Notae on Seeing Hard Work Pay Off With Selection

Watch JD Notae's complete press conference after being named All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Watch Arkansas' JD Notae's complete press conference Tuesday afternoon after getting selected to All SEC teams on Tuesday along with Jaylin Williams, the first time the Hogs have had two players named since Corliss Williams and Scotty Thurman.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.
JD Notae-Tennessee
JD Notae-Tennessee
JD Notae-Kentucky

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

JD Notae-Tennessee
Men's Basketball

WATCH: JD Notae Press Conference Tuesday

By allHOGS Staff39 seconds ago
Jerry Jones-Stephen Jones-Cowboys
Football

Could Burks Solve Cowboys Juggling at WR?

By Andy Hodges5 hours ago
USATSI_17624318
Men's Basketball

Pay Your Respects

By allHOGS Staff19 hours ago
JD Notae-LSU
Men's Basketball

Notae Gets Another Honor

By Andy HodgesMar 7, 2022
Hagen Smith-SE Louisiana
Baseball

Hogs Drop in Coaches' Poll

By Andy HodgesMar 7, 2022
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) defends against Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.
Men's Basketball

SEC Tournament Schedule, TV, Results

By allHOGS StaffMar 6, 2022
Treylon Burks-Combine
Football

Hog Fans Should Just Relax

By Andy HodgesMar 6, 2022
030522-Hagen Smith-SE Louisiana-mm
Baseball

Doubleheader Sweep Clinches Series

By allHOGS StaffMar 5, 2022