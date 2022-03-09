WATCH: JD Notae Press Conference Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Watch Arkansas' JD Notae's complete press conference Tuesday afternoon after getting selected to All SEC teams on Tuesday along with Jaylin Williams, the first time the Hogs have had two players named since Corliss Williams and Scotty Thurman.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports Randy Sartin / USA TODAY Sports Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

