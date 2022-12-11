Four Areas Where the Razorbacks Quieted Concerns Against Oklahoma

Performance against Sooners showed team much closer to becoming a contender

TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas teams under Eric Musselman always undergo a bit of a growth spurt in development as a team around this time of year.

However, the drastic decrease in boxes that needed to be checked before SEC play was exponential in an 88-78 win over Oklahoma at the BOK Center in Tulsa Saturday afternoon.

The was result was play that, if consistently replicated, will propel the Razorbacks into a list of roughly five teams with a legitimate shot at claiming a national championship.

Devo Has to Cut Down on 'Devo' Moments

Davonte Davis has been one of the most important players on the team in this first half of the season.

He has been the floor general while all the newbies took time to catch up. He also may be the most elite defender in the SEC and possibly all of college basketball.

His tenacity, endless energy and unmatched footwork making him a nightmare for opposing defenses.