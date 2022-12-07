Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – When it comes to a guy who brings energy and edge off the bench, Arkansas Razorback sixth man Trevon Brazile brings it like possibly no other player in the country.

Unfortunately for head coach Eric Musselman, that high flying force that dominates both ends of the floor will no longer be an option.

Following a freak injury in the first half against UNC-Greensboro, Brazile has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks Trevon Brazile against UNC-Greensboro in a 65-58 close win Tuesday night, Dec. 6, 2022, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Musselman said last night that the staff was waiting to see how the x-rays of his sophomore forward played out, and the ruling handed down around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon was that the athletic forward tore his ACL.

Arkansas loses its third leading scorer and also its leader in rebounds and blocked shots.

Despite technically being a bench player, Brazile has averaged over 27 minutes per game even after factoring in his nine minute appearance Tuesday night.

