Craziness in Tulsa Job Search Almost Feels Like Divine Intervention

Insane chain of events clear way to view Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom as the top candidate for Golden Hurricanes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No one will know other than a handful of people if Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom is the top target at Tulsa, but it certainly looks like he might be God's.

What is going on in the coaching search over at Tulsa looks like a divine parting of the seas for either Odom or Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion to take the reins.

The Tulsa World reported Saturday night that former Texas Tech and Utah State head coach Matt Wells, who currently serves as an analyst for the Oklahoma staff, has removed his name from consideration for the position.

In an additional move that would be thought of as too over the top if it were written in a movie, interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph interviewed for the position over computer on Wednesday and then was arrested shortly afterward for allegedly punching and strangling a woman in his Lincoln home.

That seemingly cleared the way for G.J. Kinne, one of the most successful Tulsa quarterbacks of all time, to return to alma mater once he wraps up leading Incarnate Word through the FCS playoffs.

Then, on Thursday, word came down that Kinne, who grew up playing football for his father in Texas, decided to stay closer to his childhood home to coach Texas State.

Now, the only two names known to be of prime interest to Tulsa left are Odom and Marion.

Of the two, Odom, who reportedly interviewed via Zoom on Wednesday also, would be the favorite on paper. He has head SEC coaching experience, is already living close enough to commute if needed, has numerous years recruiting the area and grew up a shade over two hours south of Tulsa in Ada.

Marion has no head coaching experience other than high school and grew up in Pennsylvania. His only experience as a coordinator came at Howard and William and Mary, neither job lasting more than a single season.

Other than the fact Marion played football at Tulsa, there is no edge to be had should Odom decide he truly wants the job.

The one thing working in the Razorbacks' favor is time.

Now, not every educational institution is a bastion of classical knowledge so who knows what time table Tulsa administrators are working with, but logic says if a new coach is going to be named, it needs to happen no later than Sunday afternoon.

That's because the transfer portal officially opens Monday and the new coach needs time to frantically try to convince the list of Golden Hurricane players who intend to enter to wait until he at least gets a chance to speak with them in private.

Hesitancy could spell disaster for Tulsa and make it nearly impossible to bring on a highly qualified new coach since quarterbacks Braylon Braxton and Davis Brin have each declared their intention to leave.

Brin threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season, while Braxton, a highly touted freshman, threw for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Both are expected to be highly sought should either formally become an option for other teams. Failure to keep at least one would have an immediate effect on maintaining the rest of the roster and holding together the recruiting class.

Of course, such a necessary move would leave Arkansas vulnerable. Without its defensive coordinator hours before the portal opens and only two weeks before the Hogs sign their next recruiting class, schools would start swarming players and recruits like lawyers after a car wreck.

Pittman will suddenly find himself divided between trying to keep players, holding together a recruiting class, combing the transfer portal and attempting to lure a new defensive coordinator without his right hand man to help.

There's little doubt the seas have been parted.

Now everyone just has to sit and wait to see whether Odom is the man who is going to walk through to the other side.

HOGS FEED:

NEXT 47 DAYS WILL SAY A LOT ABOUT HOW HOGS STACK UP IN THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL WORLD

TEXAS WIDE RECEIVER INDICATES HE MIGHT BE HOGS' CHRISTMAS PRESENT NEXT YEAR

RAZORBACK FANS CAN FINALLY BREATHE AFTER KEY PLAYER ANNOUNCES RETURN

IF ODOM TAKES TULSA JOB, WHO IS AT THE TOP OF THE LIST TO REPLACE HIM?

HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS' FINALLY GETTING TO PLAY SATURDAY AT BUD WALTON ARENA.

SAMARA SPENCER LEADS SCORING PARADE IN WIN OVER TROY ON THURSDAY NIGHT

HOUSTON NUTT KINDA MIFFED ABOUT COACHES ON LOSING STREAKS GETTING BIG RAISES

WHAT DOES NEW PLAYOFF SYSTEM MEAN FOR FUTURE, OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS SEC STATUS?

WHAT WOULD PAST 24 YEARS HAVE BEEN LIKE FOR THE HOGS IF WE GOT 12-TEAM PLAYOFF INSTEAD OF BCS?

KIFFIN, NUTT FIND COMMON GROUND IN DISTASTE FOR HUGH FREEZE

DEVO IS BACK FULL STEAM AHEAD FOR RAZORBACKS' BASKETBALL TEAM

IS RAZORBACK FOOTBALL FALLING THROUGH THE TRANSFER PORTAL?

REGARDLESS OF THE MORAL POSTURING, HUGH FREEZE CAN COACH

KEEPING TRACK OF WHO'S COMING AND GOING FOR HOGS FOOTBALL

DAVONTE DAVIS DESERVES RESPECT, PRIVACY RIGHT NOW

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel