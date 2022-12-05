FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas (10-0) is continuing to roll, taking down Oral Roberts (2-7) on Sunday, 92-58.

The Razorbacks outscored ORU 51-21 in the second half, after it was a four-point differential at halftime.

Samara Spencer scored a career-high 32 points on her birthday, while Saylor Poffenbarger earned her first career double-double off 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Samara Spencer drives in a win over Troy on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The Hogs are off to its best start since 2013 and continue to stay undefeated with five games left in the non-conference slate.

The Hogs started the game with turnovers on their first two offensive possessions, but the birthday girl, Spencer, got things going with a 3-pointer.

Oral Roberts went 0-for-10 from the field with the Hogs getting a hold of three of those shots with blocks. Erynn Barnum and Poffenbarger came up with layups prior to the media timeout, as Arkansas had the 15-8 edge with 4:21 left in the quarter.

The Razorbacks fell in a scoring drought for nearly three minutes until Spencer hit 1-of-2 free throws and followed that up with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 10. Arkansas took the 22-16 lead through one quarter.

Barnum opened the quarter with a layup, but ORU went on a 4-2 run to cut the lead to six. A Chrissy Carr triple and Spencer driving layup put the Razorbacks up by 11 with 7:31 remaining in the quarter.

ORU was 0-for-4 from the field until the Golden Eagles converted on their next three possessions to cut the Arkansas lead to seven, 37-30, with 3:18 remaining in the half.

The Hogs were 0-for-6 from the field until Maryam Dauda delivered off a putback basket. ORU made 5-of-7 field goals down the stretch, including a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to four going into the break with the Razorbacks ahead, 41-37.

The Razorbacks commenced the second half on a 9-2 run, which was sparked by a Jersey Wolfenbarger layup off a nice drive to the basket. Arkansas led by nine, 50-41, with two minutes and some change into the third frame.

The Hogs cruised on a 7-3 run with big thanks to Spencer’s two 3-pointers, to lead 57-44 at the media timeout. Arkansas continued to roll and after Spencer’s sixth 3-pointer of the game, extending the lead to 72-47.

The Razorbacks outscored the Golden Eagles 32-10 in the quarter.

Arkansas entered the fourth quarter with a 73-47 lead.

The Razorbacks got off to 10-2 run, sparked by a Poffenbarger 3-pointer. At the media timeout, Arkansas was up 86-53 with five minutes and some change left in the game. The Razorbacks won 92-58.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

• Spencer stole the show with a career-high 32 points off 10-for-17 shooting from the field and a career-high six 3-pointers. She also tallied three steals, three assists and two boards.

Carr logged 15 points with three triples along with five rebounds.

Poffenbarger earned her first career double-double with 14 points off 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds, five assists and one block.

Dauda recorded 10 points, her second double-digit scoring game, with a career-high eight rebounds and two blocks.

Arkansas Razorbacks Maryam Dauda during a win over Troy on Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

In her first start of the season, Wolfenbarger finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and a career-high in both rebounds (12) and blocks (four).

Barnum tied her career-high in assists with four.

Arkansas outrebounded its opponent for the ninth game this season, 57-41.

The Razorbacks had 16 assists on 33 field goals.

The Hogs are set to host Lamar next Thursday, Dec. 8, to continue on its four-game homestand. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena with coverage of the game being broadcast on SECN+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

