Transfer Portal: Who's In, Who's Out in the SEC?

Arkansas beginning to fill needs, Texas and Texas A&M hit hard by portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Welcome to the Wild West.

The transfer portal is filling up with top quality talent, including starters entrenched at top-notch programs. The Razorbacks took a hit as far as numbers, but look poised to bounce back with quality as coach Sam Pittman dishes out offers.

At the moment, Georgia has no one coming, nor going and Vanderbilt may have been hit hardest outside of the Texas schools as far as key players hitting the portal.

We will try to update as quickly as possible. Information is coming down fast, so it might take a bit to catch up at times as we go throughout this process.

Going

Patrick Foley – Punter – 4 years

Myles Slusher – Safety – 3 years

Jordan Hanna – Linebacker – 4 years

Eric Thomas – Edge – 3 years

Malik Hornsby – Quarterback – 4 years

Jacorrei Turner – Safety – 4 years

Francisco Castro – Long Snapper – 4 years

Warren Thompson – Wide Receiver – 2 years

Khari Johnson – Cornerback – 3 years

Erin Outley – Tight End – 4 years

James Jointer – Running Back – 4 years

Reid Bauer – Punter – 2 years

Taylor Lewis – Defensive Lineman – 4 years

Jaqualyn Crawford – Wide Receiver – 2 years

Coming

Joshua Braun – Offensive Lineman – (Committed: From Florida)

Jacolby Criswell – Quarterback – (Projected: From North Carolina)