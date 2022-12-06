Transfer Portal: Who's In, Who's Out in the SEC?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Welcome to the Wild West.
The transfer portal is filling up with top quality talent, including starters entrenched at top-notch programs. The Razorbacks took a hit as far as numbers, but look poised to bounce back with quality as coach Sam Pittman dishes out offers.
At the moment, Georgia has no one coming, nor going and Vanderbilt may have been hit hardest outside of the Texas schools as far as key players hitting the portal.
We will try to update as quickly as possible. Information is coming down fast, so it might take a bit to catch up at times as we go throughout this process.
Going
Patrick Foley – Punter – 4 years
Myles Slusher – Safety – 3 years
Jordan Hanna – Linebacker – 4 years
Eric Thomas – Edge – 3 years
Malik Hornsby – Quarterback – 4 years
Jacorrei Turner – Safety – 4 years
Francisco Castro – Long Snapper – 4 years
Warren Thompson – Wide Receiver – 2 years
Khari Johnson – Cornerback – 3 years
Erin Outley – Tight End – 4 years
James Jointer – Running Back – 4 years
Reid Bauer – Punter – 2 years
Taylor Lewis – Defensive Lineman – 4 years
Jaqualyn Crawford – Wide Receiver – 2 years
Coming
Joshua Braun – Offensive Lineman – (Committed: From Florida)
Jacolby Criswell – Quarterback – (Projected: From North Carolina)