How Far Did Hogs Fall in AP Poll?

It is still December and the Associated Press poll released Monday dropping Arkansas to 24th really is just a shrug and a yawn.

What happens now doesn't really mean much in March.

The loss also dropped the Razorbacks 25 spots to No. 67 in the NET rankings and nine spots to No. 34 in KenPom. Other SEC teams in the AP poll include No. 6 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 LSU and No. 21 Kentucky.

Again, it's December and the Hogs will get to play teams ranked in front of them now several times in the regular season and that will matter more than any ranking now.

Davonte Davis driving for a layup against Oklahoma. Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Images

The Hogs were one of just a few (eight) teams still undefeated going into Saturday's game at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Oklahoma was hot. Arkansas was not.

The Hogs had some fight before a big Sooners' run slammed the door shut and Eric Musselman got himself thrown out of the game.

We did find out Davonte Davis could still score points (26 against OU) and the loss may have the Hogs' attention in practices this week.

"We need some hard practices this week," Davis said after the loss to the Sooners.

The early guess is he'll probably get his wish.

The Hogs make the annual excursion to Dog Town (that's North Little Rock if you're not aware) and will face Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and there will be no television or streaming of the game.

