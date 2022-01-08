Those Turnovers Still Hanging Around

Things could have been worse for Arkansas at Texas A&M on Saturday.

If the Aggies had been able to hit free throws they would have won by more than the 86-81 final score.

The Razorbacks helped things along with nine turnovers and A&M shot 56.4% from the field, but just 16-of-30 at the free-throw line so, yes, things could have been much worse.

It's those turnovers, though, that are still haunting Eric Musselman with three straight losses to open the SEC schedule this year.

"We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball," he admitted later but didn't exactly have a solution that ongoing problem.

The other one that's haunted this team is they are making every team they play look like world-beaters from behind the three-point line.

It's not the first time turnovers have come up this year, but not a whole lot seems to be changing.

A lot of them are coming off transition plays, which means the offense can't operate at the pace Musselman would like to see. Live ball turnovers drive him crazy.

"They end up in good looks for the opposition," he said. "Those are hard plays to overcome that we’ve got to continue to get better at."

The Hogs had 18 against the Aggies and nine is the goal every game.

Arkansas was down 17 midway through the second half but clawed its way back to make it a one-point game with 1:38 left.

Texas A&M answered with a three-pointer, then hit free throws down the stretch and it was over.

Arkansas was led by JD Notae, who tied his career-high with five three-pointers with a season-high 31 points (his best point production as a Razorback).

It was the fourth 30-point game for his career and second at Arkansas.

Jaylin Williams added his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. His effort helped Arkansas dominate the glass, 46-32.

The Aggies used a 16-0 run to take its 17-point lead and held a double-digit cushion until Davonte Davis made two free throws with 6:53 left. Texas A&M pushed its lead back to 11 with 3:65 to play.

Arkansas then went on a 10-0 run to make it a one-point contest (79-78).

After the A&M triple, Davis sank to two free throws to make it a two-point game with 27 ticks left.

The Aggies answered with two free throws.

With five seconds left, Davis was fouled. After making the first, Davis attempted to miss the second but was called for a lane violation.

The Aggies closed the game by making two free throws to secure the win.

After a pair of road games, Arkansas returns to Bud Walton Arena, hosting Missouri on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.

