Another Chance for Hog Fans to Vent at John Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas gets Kentucky twice this year.

One of them will be in Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

The Hogs will play a home-and-home series with five teams this season — Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M.

It will be the second time since 1991-92 that the Razorbacks will play Kentucky twice in a season (2013-14).

Arkansas and Missouri have played a home-and-home series in each year since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012-13.

The Razorbacks and LSU have played a home-and-home series in all but two seasons (2013, 2015) since the Hogs joined the SEC in 1991-92.

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Additionally, Arkansas will host four SEC opponents and travel to four in the upcoming season. The Hogs will host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and will hit the road to face Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

The matchup with Tennessee marks the fifth time the Razorbacks have played a one-game series against the Volunteers, four of which will have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas will face Vanderbilt for just the fourth time in nine seasons. The Commodores most recently defeated the Hogs 75-74 inside Bud Walton Arena in January.

The full schedule with times, dates and television details is set to be released at a later time.

Below is the full list of matchups for the 2022-23 basketball season:

Home-and-home

Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M

Home

Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State

Away

Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee

