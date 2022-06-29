Another Chance for Hog Fans to Vent at John Calipari

Skip to main content

Hogs Get Kentucky Twice This Season on Home-and-Home

Arkansas men's basketball learned its 2022-23 conference opponents Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas gets Kentucky twice this year.

One of them will be in Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks released the conference schedule for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

The Hogs will play a home-and-home series with five teams this season — Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M. 

It will be the second time since 1991-92 that the Razorbacks will play Kentucky twice in a season (2013-14).

Arkansas and Missouri have played a home-and-home series in each year since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012-13. 

The Razorbacks and LSU have played a home-and-home series in all but two seasons (2013, 2015) since the Hogs joined the SEC in 1991-92.

Eric Musselman-Duke

Additionally, Arkansas will host four SEC opponents and travel to four in the upcoming season. The Hogs will host Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State and will hit the road to face Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

The matchup with Tennessee marks the fifth time the Razorbacks have played a one-game series against the Volunteers, four of which will have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Davonte Davis-Eric Musselman-LSU

Arkansas will face Vanderbilt for just the fourth time in nine seasons. The Commodores most recently defeated the Hogs 75-74 inside Bud Walton Arena in January.

The full schedule with times, dates and television details is set to be released at a later time.

Below is the full list of matchups for the 2022-23 basketball season:

Home-and-home

Kentucky, Alabama, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M

Home

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State

Away

Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Tennessee 

HOGS FEED:

ARKANSAS RECRUITING BREAKDOWN: R.J. JOHNSON

THREE DIAMOND HOGS HIT TRANSFER PORTAL

HAVE LONGHORNS CAUGHT HOGS IN RECRUITING?

PAIR OF HOGS JOIN TEAM USA

ESPN TALKING HEAD SAYS HOGS 3 TDS BETTER THAN TEXAS EVEN WITH ARCH MANNING

ARKANSAS BASEBALL ROSTER TRACKER

HOGS FANS SHOULD PAY ATTENTION TO MIKE BIANCO'S COMMENT

RAZORBACKS LAND PAIR OF DEFENSIVE COMMITMENTS ON SUNDAY

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

John Calipari-Kentucky
Men's Basketball

Another Chance for Hog Fans to Vent at John Calipari

By Mason Choate11 minutes ago
Dave Van Horn-Ole Miss CWS 4
Baseball

Looking at Arkansas Baseball's Projected 2023 Roster

By Mason Choate1 hour ago
Heston Tole-Grambling 02
Baseball

Three Diamond Hogs Enter Transfer Portal

By Mason ChoateJun 28, 2022
Bjan Robinson, Steve Sarkisian
Football

Who's Flying Up the Recruiting Rankings Lately

By Andy HodgesJun 27, 2022
Hagen Smith-Ole Miss CWS
Baseball

Hogs' Freshmen Invited to Team USA Training Camp

By allHOGS StaffJun 27, 2022
Kenny Guiton
Football

Recruiting Breakdown: Day 3

By Kent Smith11 hours ago
Dylan Leach-Grambling 02
Baseball

Dylan Leach Finding New Home Leaves Hogs Thin

By Mason ChoateJun 27, 2022
Arch Manning-Newman
Football

Texas 'Three Touchdowns Behind' Hogs Even With Arch

By Andy HodgesJun 27, 2022