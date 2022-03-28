How to Watch Anthony Black's Announcement

Skip to main content

WATCH: Big Recruiting Announcement Coming Tonight

Here's how to watch-listen to Anthony Black's decision on where he's going and the Hogs are on the list

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You can catch the decision from Anthony Black tonight on television.

WATCH: PowerAde Jamfest, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 and Fubo.tv.

Black will announce his decision between Arkansas, Gonzaga, Oklahoma St., TCU and the G League at an event known as the Powerade Jamfest at the Wintrust Arena.

This event has hosted players Arkansas fans know well, such as Lebron James and Malik Monk. 

If Black wants to stick close to home so his mother can watch him play home games easily, then it's TCU and the rest can return to their regularly scheduled portal watch.

Oklahoma St. is cause for concern simply because it's hard to figure out how the Cowboys fit into the puzzle. They're not a threat for a national championship, they're not close to home, they don't have a reputation as a school that improves a players chances of looking strong at the NBA combine.

The fact they are in this equation should worry all other parties concerned because the Cowboys have come up with something no one else has out of left field and we probably won't know truly what it was until Black is in the NBA.

Then there's the G League. Black lists the chance to learn from NBA coaches and the chance to think about basketball 24/7 as a major reason to consider the option. However, he also mentions his desire to experience March Madness in the same breath.

WAITING ON ANTHONY BLACK'S DECISION

LATE FIRST HALF RUN DOOMS HOGS AGAINST DUKE

PEACOCKS STEAL SPOTLIGHT FROM RAZORBACKS

WHILE FANS BASK IN GLOW, RAZORBACKS MUST FLIP SWITCH

KZRYZEWSKI'S DREAM ENDING MEETS HISTORICAL NIGHTMARE FOR BLUE DEVILS

MUSSELMAN'S NBA-STYLE APPROACH PAYING BIG DIVIDENDS FOR HOGS

RANDOM NOTES: 1-IN-100 – HOGS MAKE HISTORY AGAINST GONZAGA

MUSSELMAN'S NBA-STYLE APPROACH PAYING BIG DIVIDENDS FOR HOGS

IF HOG FANS CAN'T TRAVEL, MUSSELMAN WILL RECRUITE MORE IN HOST CITIES

WILL SNOOP DOGG, OTHER HIP-HOP ARTISTS,BE NEXT TO JOIN HOG FANS IN CALI?

