Hogs Signees McDonald's All-Americans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Smith, Jr., and Jordan Walsh, two of the highest-touted signees in Arkansas men’s basketball history, have added yet another honor to their resumes.

They were two of 24 players across the nation named McDonald’s All-Americans.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be played Mar. 30 in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

Smith and Walsh become the 15th and 16th Razorback men’s basketball signees to make the prestigious squad and the first since Bobby Portis in 2013. Also, it marks just the second time two Razorback recruits from the same signing class have made the team, joining Lee Mayberry and Todd Day in 1988.

Nick Smith Jr. Top Honors To Date

• McDonald’s All-American

• Listed as the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and the top incoming college freshman by ESPN

• On the 25-man Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team

• No. 3 on the SI99 All-American list

• Sixth overall recruit in the nation by ESPN / No. 4 shooting guard in the nation

• Fifth overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports / No. 1 combo guard in the nation

• Sixth overall recruit in the nation by 247Composite / No. 2 combo guard in the nation

• No. 16 overall recruit in the nation by Rivals / No. 2 point guard in the nation

Jordan Walsh Top Honors To Date

• McDonald’s All-American

• Listed No. 11 on the NBADraftRoom.com 2023 NBA Mock Draft and No. 26 on NBADraft.net

• On the 25-man Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Boys Midseason Team

• No. 32 on the SI99 All-American list

• Tenth overall recruit in the nation by ESPN / No. 4 small forward in the nation

• No. 18 overall recruit in the nation by 247Composite / No. 5 small forward in the nation

• No. 20 overall recruit in the nation by 247Sports / No. 6 small forward in the nation

The following is a list of Razorbacks that were named McDonald’s All-American since its inception in 1977:

• Ricky Norton – 1980

• Joe Klein – 1980 (signed with Notre Dame out of high school before transferring to Arkansas)

• Willie Cutts – 1981

• Andrew Lang – 1984

• Ron Huery – 1986

• Todd Day – 1988

• Lee Mayberry – 1988

• Corliss Williamson – 1992

• Darnell Robinson – 1993

• Kareem Reid – 1994

• Derek Hood – 1995

• Glendon Alexander – 1996

• Olu Famutini – 2003

• Al Jefferson – 2004 (signed but never played at UA as he was an NBA 1st Rd pick)

• Bobby Portis – 2013