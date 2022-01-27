WATCH: Hogs Coach Eric Musselman Postgame After Ole Miss

Skip to main content

WATCH: Eric Musselman on Hogs' Defense Playing Hard Again

Razorback coach's complete press conference after win over Rebels

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's complete press conference after 64-55 road win over Ole Miss on how they have turned defense around since early in season and keeping second straight league road opponent under 60 points.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

