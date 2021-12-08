Eric Musselman on Hogs' Domination on Boards

Publish date:
WATCH: Eric Musselman on Razorbacks' 20-point Win Over 49ers
Strength of team right now rebounding, scoring in paint with JD Notae, Jaylin Williams
Arkansas does good job of putting back misses and dominating the boards and you can watch Eric Musselman's complete press conference after an 86-66 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.
