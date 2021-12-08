Eric Musselman on Hogs' Domination on Boards

Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Eric Musselman on Razorbacks' 20-point Win Over 49ers

    Strength of team right now rebounding, scoring in paint with JD Notae, Jaylin Williams
    Author:

    Arkansas does good job of putting back misses and dominating the boards and you can watch Eric Musselman's complete press conference after an 86-66 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

