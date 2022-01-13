WATCH: Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman After Win

WATCH: Eric Musselman on Razorbacks' defense stepping up strong
Shutting down Missouri early big key in Arkansas rolling to easy first SEC win
Complete press conference with Hogs' coach Eric Musselman on team, after struggling at times this season defensively, stepped up against Missouri on Wednesday night doing something coach hadn't seen before.
