Skip to main content

WATCH: Eric Musselman on Razorbacks' defense stepping up strong

Shutting down Missouri early big key in Arkansas rolling to easy first SEC win

Complete press conference with Hogs' coach Eric Musselman on team, after struggling at times this season defensively, stepped up against Missouri on Wednesday night doing something coach hadn't seen before.

allHOGS Front Page

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended Articles

Eric Musselman-Missouri
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman After Win

2 hours ago
011222-Davonte Davis-Missouri-nelson
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Hogs' Players After Getting First SEC Win

2 hours ago
Trey Wade-Missouri
Men's Basketball

Blazing Start Has Hogs on Top at Half

4 hours ago
JD Notae-Texas A&M
Men's Basketball

WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs vs. Missouri Wednesday Night

16 hours ago
Tyrion Davis-Price-Joe Foucha-Arkansas-LSU
Football

Foucha Finds New Team

Jan 11, 2022
Eric Musselman-Vanderbilt
Men's Basketball

Solving Turnovers Biggest Issue for Hogs?

Jan 11, 2022
KJ Jefferson-LSU
Football

Where Did Hogs Land in Final Ranking?

Jan 11, 2022
Sam Pittman-LSU
Football

How High Does SI Columnist Put Hogs?

Jan 11, 2022