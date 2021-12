Watch as the Razorbacks' Kamani Johnson and Trey Wade recap an 81-55 win over Elon at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.

The pair combined for three blocks each, leading a group of six players who blocked a total of 10 shots.

The pair, along with Jaxson Robinson, came in to provide a spark in the first half that eventually built a 30-point lead.

