WATCH-LISTEN: Hogs Start Final Four Tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' final final four is brutal.

The Razorbacks have what is likely the hardest finish to the regular season of anybody in the country.

A lot of fans don't feel they are respected with that ranking after wins over Auburn and Tennessee, but they will get it finishing strong against the Gators, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU (and that's not particularly in order but they are all there).

The game will start at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 and FuboTV with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith.

Pregame online and on the radio starts at 5:30 p.m. Listen online to Phil Elson and Matt Zimmerman at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 134-192.

• This will be the 40th meeting between Arkansas and Florida, all since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991-92. The Gators are the Razorbacks' least common SEC opponent.

• Florida leads the all-time series, 26-13, has won 16 of the last 19 and is 14-2 all-time versus the Hogs in Gainesville, including 14 straight wins.

• According to ESPN Basketball Power Index, Arkansas has the toughest schedule in the nation to close the regular season. Arkansas started the stretch with a win over No. 16 Tennessee. All five of Arkansas' final five games are Quad 1 games including four games being among the NCAA NET top 20: No. 11 Tennessee, at No. 49 Florida, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 16 LSU, at No. 1 Tennessee.

• Arkansas fell to a season-low 93rd in the NCAA NET after losing at Texas A&M on Jan. 8 as the Razorbacks had dropped 5-of-6 games. After beating Missouri at home (and starting its streak of winning 11 of its last 12), Arkansas jumped 14 spots to 84th. The Hogs followed that with a win at LSU (Feb. 15) and shot up 30 spots to 54th. Arkansas has steadily climbed the Net over the last 12 games to a current season-best 23rd (a 7-point bump) after beating Tennessee. By comparison, the next best improvement by a current Net top 25 is St. Mary's who went from 43rd on Jan. 8 to currently 21st. Also, of the teams in the NCAA Net 90-100 on Jan.8, the best improvement other than Arkansas is Oregon going from 91st to 63rd.

• For the second time this year, Jaylin Williams has been named the SEC co-Player of the Week as he averaged 13.0 points and 13.5 rebounds while leading Arkansas to a road win at Missouri and a home victory over No. 16 Tennessee. He shared the honor with Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. Williams posted double-doubles in both wins to run his current streak to four-straight and nine over his last 13 games.

• Arkansas will only have two days, including a travel day, to prepare for Florida. Arkansas is 10-0 in games this year when having two days or fewer days rest between games. This will be the third true road game Arkansas has played with two days or fewer rest. Arkansas won at #12 LSU and won at Missouri. The Razorbacks also won the Hall of Fame Classic on back-to-back nights on a neutral court in Kansas City.

Arkansas vs. Florida

Current Records: No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (7-10, 7-7 SEC)

Date-Time: Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.

Where: Exactech Arena (10,151) at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville, Fla.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith) and FuboTV.

Radio: Listen online at HitThatLine.com and on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home and on satellite radio at Sirius-XM 382, online 982.

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Spread: Arkansas -1 (-118), Tennessee +1 (-110)

Total: 155.5 – Over: -110, Under: -118

Moneyline: Arkansas -125, Tennessee -105

