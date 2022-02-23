Williams Finding Out How to Fall Better

Watch Hogs' Jaylin Williams with the media explaining where he learned how to take charges that is "just part of my game" and how assistant Keith Smart has told him he needs to learn how to fall better (which he didn't have a clue about HOW).

The red-hot No. 18 Razorbacks will host No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a game televised by CBS and FuboTV.

