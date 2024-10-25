"1000 Percent Sure:" Hogs Held to Scoreless Draw Against A&M
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 5 Arkansas was held to a 0-0 draw against Texas A&M. It's difficult not to get romantic about sports. The Razorbacks was celebrating senior night and came into the night tied for first place in the SEC with Mississippi State but the game was marred by a controversial call
The soccer gods just would not comply. The Razorbacks had two key moments where golden opportunities to score goals were called back due to the referee’s whistle.
First, a penalty that was initially awarded to the Hogs midway through the second half was called back after video review.
In the 77th minute, the Razorbacks actually put the ball in the back of the net before the official waved the goal off due to a foul for contact on Texas A&M goalie Sydney Fuller by Kiley Delaney.
Replays showed no obvious contact.
“[The referee] said he was 1000% correct,” coach Colby Hale said. “It's on Twitter if anyone wants you go take a look.”
The Razorbacks were statistically superior in just about every category. Arkansas had 12 shots on goal to Texas A&M’s two, but Fuller was up to the task each time, coming up with key saves to keep the Razorbacks off the scoreboard.
I thought we were the better team in every aspect of the game,” Hale said. “Territory, shots, possession, sometimes things happen out of your control.”
The result didn’t take away from the seniors who were honored on the field postgame.
“I love this program," graduate Ava Tankersley said. "Ending my regular season here is awesome. Fans rock. Coaches rock. I'm very fortunate and very blessed I picked this program. I love it here."
Arkansas concludes its regular season against Ole Miss 3 p.m. Sunday on the road. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+. The Razorbacks need to win the game to keep hopes alive of winning the SEC regular season title. Mississippi State holds a two-point lead with still two games to play due to a rainout.