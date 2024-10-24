Hogs Racing Toward Top Recruiting Class with Potential Commitments
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The best case scenario for Arkansas' 2025 recruiting includes earning the commitment of a handful of 5-star prospects and possibly a couple of development pieces later on.
John Calipari comes to Arkansas as a known recruiting wizard since the 1980's and it doesn't appear the notion will change anytime soon. His 2024 haul included three 5-stars and a few developmental pieces which ranked No. 3 overall.
He has changed his philosophy a bit since coming to Arkansas as his rosters won't be loaded with true freshmen like they were at Kentucky. Which means Calipari is focused on signing fewer of the best 5-star high school prospects he can adding experienced transfers with the aid of NIL.
With Darius Acuff already in the fold, it brings the question of who the Razorbacks covet most in the 2025 class. With 5-star ball dominant guard Meleek Thomas nearly in the fold that gives Arkansas a head of steam toward a handful of highly regarded prospects.
Meleek Thomas, Combo Guard
The buzz around Thomas' name committing to Arkansas is growing and is expected to come at any moment, according to several reports.
His game has an "old school" feel to it with the ability to score at all three levels offensively. He is creative with the ball in his hands and plays stellar defense. While at Lincoln Park in Midland Pennsylvania, he averaged over 19 points per game with eight rebounds, five assits and four steals last season.
Thomas visited Arkansas three weeks ago and attended Arkansas' upset of then No. 4 Tennessee which included a field storm. The smooth 6-4. 175 pound prospect is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in his class and No. 1 shooting guard in the country, according to 247sports.
Chris Cenac, Center
The 6-foot-10, 240 pound post prospect considered a stretch-forward due to his ability to play instinctual defense in the post along with solid shot making ability away from the basket. At 6-10, 210 pounds, he has a good frame with plenty of room to fill out at the college level. His length allows him to rebound and block shots effectively.
Teams cannot let Cenac's frame deceive them as his body allows him to absorb physical blows in driving lanes. He handles the ball well for a big man which allows him to effectively finish in driving lanes and around the perimeter, which could cause opponents problems defensively.
His recruitment skyrocketed after June's NBPA Top-100 Camp where he averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. His performance earned him camp MVP honors and welcomed a host of new scholarship offers across the nation.
Caleb Wilson, Power Forward
His recruitment has been all over the place with several schools feeling good about its spot with Wilson. The 6-foot-9, 205 pound forward is the No. 5 prospect in the country, No. 3 among small forwards and the top player in Georgia.
The Peach State native has officially visited Tennessee, UCF, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Auburn and Stanford with unofficial visit to North Carolina. In July, Wilson released a top 12 list of Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC in addition to the trips he's already made.
An explosive athlete, Wilson moves well with the ball for someone his size and has the ability to hit shots from anywhere on the floor. He is a dominant rebounder with a full arsenal of moves in the post on offense an defense and ability to leap above the rim.
Nate Ament, Stretch Forward
Ament is one of the best pure scorers in the 2025 class. Ranked as the No. 4 prospect overall by 247sports, the 6-foot-9 power forward has seen his stock soar through the roof since he was first evaluated as a top-30 prospect in the summer of 2023.
As a multi-dimensional scorer who can make shots consistently at all levels of the court but does struggle some against bigger forwards due his frame at 185 pounds. He has plenty upside once in a college strength and conditioning program but has developed a high, well polished release that's a nightmare to guard on the perimeter.