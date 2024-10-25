Joy in Coaching Has Returned for Calipari Thanks to UA Fans
Those closest to John Calipari can see it. The thrill is back. The enthusiasm, the excitement, the spark. All that has returned to fuel the first-year Arkansas coach as he preps for the upcoming season.
I'm not here to say Coach Cal's favorite song the last few years at Kentucky was the B.B. King hit, "The Thrill Is Gone." But like a marriage gone stale, the Hall of Fame coach and the Kentucky crazies were ready to part ways.
That's Kentucky's loss. After all, who in their right mind wants to lose one of the top five coaches in all of college basketball? What kind of spoiled fan base kicks Cal when he's down? Answer again is the Wildcat whiners.
Cal took the high road, though, and all that became a blessing for the Arkansas program and the rabid Razorback rooters. It's been a boost for the entire state and for the thankful coach.
Kenny Payne, Arkansas' top assistant who was most recently the head coach at Louisville following a decade at Calipari's side on the Kentucky bench, talked during Thursday's press conference about what it all means for his new boss, same as the old boss.
"This has been an unbelievable situation," Payne said. "Hard for everybody to leave a place where you’ve been for so long, but to come to Arkansas and to be received the way we have, for (Cal) the way he’s been received, there’s a joy that he has in coaching again. And he deserves that."
How high is the enthusiasm? For a televised Friday exhibition game that doesn't start until 8 p.m. and with several Arkansas players likely to miss with injury, UA students pitched tents Thursday to camp for about 36 hours until tipoff.
Yes, the "game" is against preseason No. 1 Kansas and Hall of Fame coach Bill Self, who has won two national titles. But the Jayhawks also have injuries, with talented center Hunter Dickinson likely to miss the fray with a sore foot.
But the campground was there and it was quickly noticed by Razorback coaches and players, who marveled at the students' enthusiasm for the first-year bench boss and his talented recruits. The UA staff decided to reward the students for immediate loyalty.
The plan was to deliver dinner, in the form of a few hundred or perhaps a thousand pizzas. Students can eat a lot of pizza, for sure, and Cal doesn't do anything halfway, so some local pizza parlor certainly had a good night.
"It's great for them to support us like this and we've got to show our appreciation," Payne said of the students. He said it's typical of how the reception has been for players and coaches since arriving in Northwest Arkansas.
That's largely what restored the joy in Calipari's heart. And it fed his soul as a coach. Rejuvenated, and ready to win, the coach has said it'll take time and Payne said the Hogs won't be real good this year but hope to be in January when SEC play begins.
Hog fans should know that and will surely be patient. A new group of players won't be cohesive in a heartbeat but they'll be tested the next two months prior to opening league play, which features nine schools ranked in the preseason Top 25, including Arkansas at No. 16.
Until the team that consists of a bunch of transfers and hotshot freshmen gels, Payne hopes fan enthusiasm doesn't wane. So far, so great, he emphasized.
"It’s been great. It’s been unbelievable," Payne said. "Unbelievable fan support. People in the community. Great people in this state. We know they want to win. They support us. It’s been unbelievable being back with Cal, doing the things that make a program successful and getting the support that you need to be successful."
At age 65, Calipari is at his fourth college as head coach. He guided lowly UMass, rebuilding Memphis. and powerhouse Kentucky all to the top of the national rankings and to the Final Four. He won the 2012 national title with Kentucky and lost it with Memphis by a last-second 3-pointer that forced overtime to Self and Kansas in 2008.
Payne said he knows what Calipari brings to the table and isn't surprised at the excitement in Arkansas. He also knows all of college basketball is watching closely to see what happens with the Razorbacks this season and in particular tonight.
"The excitement, the recognition, not just regionally, but all over the country, everybody's gonna be watching," Payne said. "To see this environment and to see how people are excited about this basketball team even though we're a little beat up."
The SEC Network will televise -- guarantee everybody in Kentucky will be watching! -- but Payne explained that it is indeed being regarded as an exhibition and coaches on either side might stop the fray to tutor and direct their teams.
To nobody's surprise, Payne added, "The guys want to win. Even though we may be limited in numbers for right now, we're gonna get after it."
Calipari expressed his excitement through his X (Twitter) account, saying in part: "We are looking forward to an incredible atmosphere in Bud Walton Arena tomorrow night! Can’t wait to walk out of the home team's tunnel for the first time! Let’s do this!"
Coaches didn't specify which Hogs might sit out the exhibition in order to get healthy for the November 6 opener against Lipscomb. Kansas will also be short-handed; notably talented center Hunter Dickinson will be sidelined with a sore foot.
Dickinson, a 7-foot preseason All-American, averaged 17.9 points a game last season after transferring from Michigan. He's expected to return to practice this weekend.
No matter what happens against Kansas -- the Jayhawks are favored by about 4 points -- this season should be a blast for Razorback fans. According to Payne, it'll be a joyous experience for Calipari also.