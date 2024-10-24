Calipari, Payne Reunited at Arkansas with Ultimate Level of Respect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas assistant coach Kenny Payne and head coach John Calipari first officially coached together in 2010 while Calipari was at Kentucky. In total the two spent a decade together with the Wildcats.
When Calipari brought Payne back on while he transitioned into his new role with the Razorbacks, he just had one message for him.
"What I want you to remember you’re Kenny — I used an adjective — Payne," coach John Calipari said. "Don’t you forget that."
It's commonplace for coaches to give their athletes votes of confidence to fire them up, but far less common to fellow coaches. Something that didn't go unnoticed by Payne.
"The things that he’s done for my career," Payne said. "[What he's done] for my family, both spiritually, emotionally, financially, all of it, he’s been in my life throughout this whole process and since I got into coaching. I love the man. I love who I work for. I love what he’s about."
Payne is coming off statistically the toughest stretch as a coach. In his first head coaching job at the University of Louisville, Payne amassed a 12-52 record across two seasons before being fired in March.
Now back with Calipari in a familiar element, Payne hopes that their partnership together can be viewed as more than just a thriving assistant under a legendary head coach.
"There was this saying, ‘Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care,’" Payne said. "More than any other time since I’ve been in the business, that is more important now than ever because there’s a lot of different things going on in this generation that could lead to disaster. They need men in their lives, coaches in their lives, mentors in their lives like a John Calipari to help them get on the right path."
Calipari and his team get ready for its first scrimmage against No. 1 Kansas 8 p.m. Friday from Bud Walton Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.