Arkansas Gymnastics Opens SEC Road Slate Against No. 3 Florida

Arkansas gymnastics heads on the road for its first SEC meet of the season Friday night, facing No. 3 Florida at Exactech Arena.

The Gymbacks enter the meet ranked sixth nationally and are coming off a season-high team score in a win over SEMO.

The Razorbacks have opened the season with two straight home victories.

Friday’s meet will offer a different challenge, with Arkansas stepping into one of the toughest road environments in college gymnastics.

Florida has controlled the series historically. The Gators hold a 53-4 advantage all-time and have never lost to Arkansas in Gainesville. The Hogs did earn a home win over Florida in 2025, posting a 197.175-196.625 victory.

That result still stands as one of Arkansas’ most notable wins under head coach Jordyn Wieber. Replicating it on the road will require steady routines and strong landings across all four events.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will air live on ESPN2. Samantha Peszek and John Roethlisberger will handle commentary, with Taylor Davis reporting from the floor. Live scoring will be available through Virtius.

Arkansas enters the meet ranked inside the national top 10 on vault, beam and floor. Florida is ranked inside the top 10 on every event except vault and leads the nation on uneven bars.

Florida’s Depth Sets Standard

Florida’s bars lineup has been its biggest strength this season. The Gators average 49.550 on the event, the top mark in the country.

Riley McCusker leads the group with a season-high score of 9.933.

On beam, Florida ranks third nationally with an average of 49.442. Selena Harris-Miranda owns the team’s highest beam score at 9.958, giving the Gators a strong late-meet anchor.

Florida also brings balance on floor, averaging 49.358 to rank sixth nationally. Amelia Disidore has posted the team’s top floor score at 9.887.

Vault is Florida’s lowest-ranked event, sitting 13th nationally with a 49.067 average. Harris-Miranda leads that lineup as well, topping out at 9.925.

The Gators’ all-around score of 197.417 ranks tied for third nationally. Anya Pilgrim leads Florida in the all-around with a season-best 39.275.

Dialing in on the details 🔒



Got our second straight 197+ yesterday and Mo delivered one of the highest all-around scores in the country so far this season with a 39.600! pic.twitter.com/56XOeTZc21 — Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 25, 2026

Gymbacks Lean on Consistency

Arkansas brings strong numbers of its own into Gainesville. The Razorbacks rank third nationally on vault, averaging 49.325. Lauren Williams leads the event with a season-high score of 9.917.

On balance beam, the Hogs are ranked seventh with a 49.325 average. Joscelyn Roberson has delivered the team’s top beam score at 9.950, providing stability in the middle of the lineup.

Floor exercise has also been productive for Arkansas. The Gymbacks rank eighth nationally with a 49.308 average. Frankie Price owns the team’s best floor score this season at 9.900.

Uneven bars remain an area where Arkansas continues to build. The Razorbacks average 49.183 on the event, ranking 13th nationally. Leah Smith leads the group with a season-high score of 9.883.

Arkansas’ overall team average of 197.142 ranks sixth nationally. Morgan Price leads the Gymbacks in the all-around with a season-best score of 39.375.

No matter what the forecast said, Josc brought the heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Oqg7aGrnN4 — Arkansas Gymnastics 🐗 (@RazorbackGym) January 24, 2026

Road Meets Shape Season

SEC road meets play a major role in postseason positioning. Strong away scores help teams improve national rankings and provide separation heading into championship season.

Arkansas’ season-high performance against SEMO showed progress in execution and depth. Carrying that consistency into a hostile SEC environment is the next step for the Razorbacks.

Florida’s home crowd and experience create pressure on visiting teams. Clean landings and controlled routines will be essential for Arkansas to stay competitive through the final rotation.

The Gymbacks have shown they can compete with top programs. Friday’s meet offers another opportunity to measure growth early in the SEC schedule.

Arkansas will continue conference action following the trip to Gainesville, with each meet adding to its postseason résumé.

For the Razorbacks, Friday night isn’t about history. It’s about hitting routines, posting solid scores and proving they can deliver away from home.

