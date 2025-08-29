Arkansas Razorbacks 'get better' despite shutout loss to No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
Arkansas fell victim to the Duke counterattack twice as the No. 3 Blue Devils shut out the No. 8 Razorbacks 2-0, dropping the Hogs' record to 1-2-1 following the team's four-game homestand to open the season.
"We got better today," coach Colby Hale said. I did. "When we win the SEC, when we go to Final Four, we're going to point to a game like this and say, this made us better. That's a really good team."
The Razorbacks have been victim to slow starts. The Hogs have allowed their opponent to score first in all three of the matches that they haven't won, all within the first 10 minutes.
Forward Mia Minestrella was the beneficiary of a long run down the center of the pitch, capitalizing with a clean finish around goalkeeper Keegan Smith in the ninth minute.
Hale chalks up the slow starts to having a very young team, but is still searching for answers both as a coaching staff and as a unit.
"I don't want to make excuses," Hale said. "Excuses are for losers, but it's a very young team. At one point, we had seven freshmen on the field. When you do that, the [lack of] experience came through a little bit."
Duke controlled most of the first half, attempting 14 shots to Arkansas' three, but with saves from Smith kept the Hogs down just one heading into halftime.
Before the game, Hale mentioned that the team had their best week of preparation, but the team is still trying to translate it into the game.
"We were late to everything," Hale said. "It was like, dominoes, right? She's late, and then she's late and then she's late, and then she's late, and then momentum shifts in their favor."
Momentum shifted during halftime. The Razorbacks put pressure on the Blue Devils with the press and created chances within the first 20 minutes of the second half.
"The press was much better," Hale said. "We had territory. We created three or four dangerous chances."
Smith managed to keep the game with eight saves, including one from close range in the 66th minute. Even though Smith is only a sophomore, her experience and composure is already playing dividends for a team still trying to find its way.
The referee's whistle looked to have given the Hogs a golden chance for the elusive equalizer when
Vailana Tu’ua went down in the penalty area. The penalty was overturned by the video review. Hale was told that the defender got the ball first.
In the 83rd minute, Duke got an insurance goal to seal the win on another counterattack.
The Razorbacks continue their tough non-conference schedule with a road test against No. 11 BYU on the road in Provo, Utah. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on ESPN+.