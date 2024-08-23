Coaches May Want to Listen to Jimmy Johnson on Preseason
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We just concluded Arkansas' fall camp ahead of opening the 2024 season and, once again, nobody has seen much of anything. The coaches and players are the only ones that have seen anything of substance and they aren't talking.
All of this has accelerated at the college level as NFL teams basically use preseason games to get tape on players that might develop into a decent backup. Now the college coaches aren't having any sort of tackling, especially for the skill players.
Sam Pittman might want to use the Razorbacks' connection and spend a couple of minutes talking about the whole deal with Jimmy Johnson. Yeah, the same on that was the defensive coordinator for the Hogs that moved Dan Hampton from an offensive recruit to the defense, then went on to a legendary career with championship trophies.
Johnson was on Fox Sports with Colin Cowherd and the subject of NFL teams holding players out of preseason came up. Apparently there's more to than his taking a guess at some trends he's seen.
"I did a study a few years ago looking at all the injuries that happen early in the season," Johnson said and conducted a poll with about 75 percent of the trainers in the NFL. "Every trainer, to a person, said because they don't have a lot of physical work in the training camp and early part is why they are seeing so many injuries. A lot of soft-tissue injuries and stuff like that."
The solution is not be worrying about that stuff so much everybody loses sight of the goal worrying about what's going to happen anyway. There is always a certain amount of injuries that happen every single year and nobody knows when or how they happen.
"You've got to have full-speed physical work, especially for your offensive line to get into coordination," Johnson said. "Also, players have to be able to take a hit, know how to fall, know how to be in a pileup. They need to physical work to prevent some of these injuries. That's one reason why you see so many injuries in the early part of the season."
College coaches are more worried about losing a game in September than winning the biggest ones in November and December. I've wondered about this for years but leave it to Jimmy to actually sit down and do the research.
In a world where everybody copies what is successful, right now they are looking at the NFL teams. No coach there wants to jeopardize his paycheck and deal with the fans' backlash of getting somebody hurt in preseason.
Now it's the same thing in the college world. Pittman, who worries when he doesn't think he has enough to worry about, is paranoid about anybody reporting on injuries or even the ones that happen and nobody knows about. Often, those of us in the media without a medical degree, jump to conclusions over routine stuff anyway.
The coaches simply don't want to risk the public relations fallout. They know the risks involved aren't that great. Crossing Razorback Road from the football center probably carries as much risk and carrying the ball around end in a live-tackling drill in practice.
We'll start to find out how doing that this year works out for the Razorbacks in a week. Last year, running back Rakeem Boyd got hurt in the first game and an anticipated big year dissolved into the mess with a 4-8 team.
While we'll never know if Johnson's survey was proven for the Razorbacks with that example, it's hard to deny the similar results. Sam may want to give Jimmy a call about it.
