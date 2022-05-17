Changing Soft Drink Brands Makes Hunter a Fan Hero

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Making a change in soft drinks around these parts is serious business.

Apparently more than any hiring Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek could make.

The announcement Monday the Razorbacks were ending a decade of serving something else for a return to Coke, there was probably a simultaneous cheer than one of those statewide Hog Calls.

Yes, it's that big of a deal in this state.

The announcement from the university confirmed what many had whispered was going to happen for a few months.

When Yurachek was hired in December 2017 it probably was one of the first questions asked by fans. It was hard to do a radio show since the previous athletics director made the change from Coke had lasting consequences.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

After he was fired in 2017, there were many fans that wanted to believe it was over that ... and probably still do. There are people that still want to believe it.

"It’s important to point out that this new agreement will also benefit our students in the form of internship opportunities and funding for student scholarships," Yurachek said in the announcement.

We haven't seen the final contract yet. That's still be negotiated, according to the announcement, but you can bet everything is pretty much a done deal or nothing would have been released, much less from both the university and the company that markets Coke in these parts.

Arkansas Communications

Oh, there are corporate dollars involved from the soft-drink giant. People with that company have said off the record for years they were willing to pay to get the rights back with the Razorbacks.

Now that's happened.

And fans probably had a Coke and a smile.

