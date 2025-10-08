Razorback Report: Arkansas continues climb up national rankings
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas secured one of its biggest wins of the season on Sunday by beating Mississippi State, 4-2, this past Sunday.
In doing so, the Razorbacks (7-2-3, 5-0-1 SEC) managed to move up two spots in each the major women’s college soccer top 25 rankings.
Arkansas now sits in first place in the the standings with 16 points. Tennessee is second with 15 and Mississippi State is third with 13 points.
Here are the full top 25 rankings for college soccer:
United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll
1. Virginia 10-0-1
2. Notre Dame 10-0-1
3. Stanford 9-1-1
4. Tennessee 11-1-1
5. Florida State 8-0-2
6. Arkansas 7-2-3
7. Iowa 8-2-3
8. Memphis 10-0-2
9. UCLA 8-3-1
10. South Carolina 9-1-4
11. Texas Tech 10-1-1
12. Mississippi State 9-2-1
13. Wake Forest 9-2-2
T14. Duke 7-3-1
T14. Baylor 9-1-2
16. Georgetown 9-2-2
17. TCU 10-2-0
18. Michigan State 6-2-5
19. North Carolina 9-4-0
20. Xavier 9-2-2
21. Vanderbilt 9-3-1
T22. Ohio State 5-1-6
T22. Georgia 7-3-4
24. Colorado 9-2-2
25. West Virginia 8-2-2
Also receiving votes: Wisconsin (14), Louisville (10), Alabama (7), Cal State Fullerton (4), Oklahoma (2), LSU (2)
TopDrawerSoccer College Women’s Soccer National Rankings
Notre Dame 10-0-1
Virginia 10-0-1
Tennessee 11-1-1
Stanford 9-1-1
Florida State 8-0-2
Arkansas 7-2-3
UCLA 8-3-1
Memphis 10-0-2
Texas Tech 10-1-1
Mississippi State 9-2-1
Louisville 10-3-0
Baylor 9-1-2
Colorado 9-2-2
Duke 7-3-1
TCU 10-2-0
Georgetown 9-2-2
North Carolina 9-4-0
Washington 7-1-5
South Carolina 9-1-4
Wake Forest 9-2-2
Cal State Fullerton 10-0-2
St. Mary’s (CA) 7-1-2
Xavier 9-2-2
Iowa 8-2-3
Ohio State 5-1-6
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Joh Calipari and Arkansas’s men’s basketball learned a lot about its upcoming season on Tuesday when the SEC announced tip-off times.
Here’s the full 2025-26 Arkansas Men’s Basketball Schedule:
Oct. 12 (Sunday) Razorback Tip-Off Scrimmage – Hot Springs, Ark. (Bank OZK Arena) – 3 p.m.
Oct. 24 (Friday) Cincinnati (Exhibition) – Bud Walton Arena – SECN+ – 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 (Monday) Southern – Bud Walton Arena – SEC Network – 6 p.m.
Nov. 8 (Saturday) at Michigan State- East Lansing, Mich. – TBA – 6 p.m.
Nov. 11 (Tuesday) Central Arkansas – Bud Walton Arena – SECN+ – 7 p.m.
Nov. 14 (Friday) Samford – Bud Walton Arena – SECN+ – 7 p.m.
Nov. 18 (Tuesday) Winthrop – Bud Walton Arena – SECN+ – 7 p.m.
Nov. 21 (Friday) Jackson State – Bud Walton Arena – SECN+ – 7 p.m.
Nov. 27 (Thursday) vs. Duke – Chicago, Ill. (United Center) – CBS – 7 pm.
.Dec. 3 (Wednesday) Louisville – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN – 6 p.m.
Dec. 6 (Saturday) vs. Fresno State – North Little Rock (Simmons Bank Arena) – SECN+ – 3 p.m.
Dec. 13 (Saturday) vs. Texas Tech – Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center) – ESPN2 – 11 a.m.
Dec. 16 (Tuesday) Queens – Bud Walton Arena – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
Dec. 20 (Saturday) vs. Houston – Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center) – CBS – 4:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 (Monday) James Madison – Bud Walton Arena – SECN+ – 7 p.m.
Jan. 3 (Saturday) Tennessee * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN2 – 2 p.m.
Jan. 7 (Wednesday) at Ole Miss * – Oxford, Miss. – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
Jan. 10 (Saturday) at Auburn * – Auburn, Ala. – ESPN/2 – 5 p.m.
Jan. 14 (Wednesday) South Carolina * – Bud Walton Arena – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
Jan. 17 (Saturday) at Georgia * – Athens, Ga. – ESPN/2/U – 3 p.m.
Jan. 20 (Tuesday) Vanderbilt * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN/2/U – 8 p.m.
Jan. 24 (Saturday) LSU * – Bud Walton Arena – SEC Network – 7:30 pm
Jan. 27 (Tuesday) at Oklahoma * – Norman, Okla. – ESPN/2 – 6 p.m.
Jan. 31 (Saturday) Kentucky * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN – 5:30 p.m..
Feb. 7 (Saturday) at Mississippi State * – Starkville, Miss. – ESPN/2 – 11 a.m.
|Feb. 10 (Tuesday) at LSU * – Baton Rouge, La. – SEC Network – 8 p.m.
Feb. 14 (Saturday) Auburn * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN/2 – 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 (Wednesday) at Alabama * – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – ESPN/2/U – 6 p.m.
Feb. 21 (Saturday) Missouri * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN/2 – 3 or 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 25 (Wednesday) Texas A&M * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN/2/U – 8 p.m.
Feb. 28 (Saturday) at Florida * – Gainesville, Fla. – ESPN/2 – 7:30 p.m.
Mar. 4 (Wednesday) Texas * – Bud Walton Arena – ESPN/2/U – 6 p.m.
Mar. 7 (Saturday) at Missouri * – Columbia, Mo. – ESPN/2/U – 11 a.m.
Mar. 11-15 – SEC Tournament – Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena) – SEC/ESPN
Mar. 19-22 – NCAA 1st/2nd Rounds
Mar. 26-29 – NCAA Regionals
April 4 & 6 – NCAA Final Four/Championship – Indianapolis, Ind. (Lucas Oil Stadium)