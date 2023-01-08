We've said all along this was a more likely scenario than anyone wanted to admit.

It appears there are actually talks between the SEC and the Big 12 with Texas and Oklahoma making a switch in conferences after next year, not 2025.

Nobody could admit it, of course.

The scheduling issues were becoming a nightmare for everybody involved as they got further along. The Big 12 was having more problems trying to shoehorn two extra teams in for a year.

Previous stories at The Action Network and The Athletic indicated in mid-December that the two sides were negotiating the terms of an early exit. If the Longhorns and Sooners joined the league in time for the 2024 football season, the SEC’s expansion would line up with both USC and UCLA’s arrival in the Big Ten and the advent of a 12-team College Football Playoff.

The league's new media deal with ESPN probably helped this talk go a little faster. They are about to run out of channels available on a Saturday, which is making my prediction of stream-only for some games might be a real possibility.

People close to the program with both the Sooners and Longhorns have said for a year they each would love to get out early.

Now the obvious question is what is television's role in all this?

Don't expect a quick answer. There will be a streaming documentary series on this whole thing a few years from now and a lot of answers probably won't be answered until then.

But if both teams want out, television needs them out and both leagues want it to maybe get schedules done a little better, it seems logical.

It probably helps the Big 12's argument a little with the most unlikely team in the league playing Georgia on Monday night for the national championship.

Correct or not, it does give the Big 12 some added credibility.

