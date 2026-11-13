The Daily Hog: Arkansas Soccer Falls Short in SEC Tournament, Other Razorbacks Prepare for Big Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women's soccer saw its postseason run come to an end Thursday, falling to Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinals. While the Razorbacks won't have an opportunity to compete for an SEC championship, several other Arkansas programs are preparing for important competitions this weekend.

The soccer team entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and reached the semifinals after defeating Florida and surviving a penalty shootout against Kentucky.

Freshman goalkeeper Emily Jenkins delivered the defining moment of the quarterfinal victory, making the deciding save in a 5-4 shootout win over the Wildcats after the teams finished regulation and overtime tied 1-1.

THE FRESHMAN FOR THE WIN!



ARKANSAS IS HEADED TO THE SEMIS! pic.twitter.com/bTA4O1dfI8 — Arkansas Soccer 🐗 (@RazorbackSoccer) November 11, 2026

The victory marked Arkansas' ninth SEC Tournament semifinal appearance in the last 11 tournaments. However, Texas ended the Razorbacks' hopes of advancing to Sunday's championship match.

The Razorbacks' postseason schedule still lists the NCAA Tournament beginning Nov. 20, leaving another postseason opportunity ahead if Arkansas earns an at-large selection.

While soccer's run has concluded in Pensacola, Arkansas' cross country programs have an opportunity to extend their seasons Friday.

Cross country heads to NCAA regionals

Both Arkansas cross country teams will compete in the NCAA South Central Regional in College Station, Texas.

The men's team enters the regional ranked No. 7 nationally, while the women's team is ranked No. 23.

The regional meet carries significant postseason implications. The top two teams from each of the nine regional competitions automatically qualify for the NCAA Championships. Another 14 teams will receive at-large selections to complete the 32-team national field.

No. 7 Arkansas men headline field at NCAA South Central Regionalhttps://t.co/At3KvGupdZ — Arkansas TF/XC 🐗 (@RazorbackTFXC) November 12, 2026

The women's 6,000-meter race begins at 9 a.m. Friday, followed by the men's 10,000-meter race at 10 a.m.

Arkansas' men's team enters with a realistic opportunity to secure an automatic national championship berth. The women's team also has an opportunity to advance after earning a top-25 national ranking.

Both teams will compete on Texas A&M's Dale Watts course.

Live results will be available through the Arkansas cross country regional coverage and women's team preview.

Volleyball faces nationally ranked Vanderbilt

Arkansas volleyball also has an important weekend ahead as the Razorbacks prepare to host No. 15 Vanderbilt on Friday night.

The Commodores enter Fayetteville with a 19-3 overall record and a 10-3 mark in SEC play. Vanderbilt has established itself as one of the conference's strongest teams, recently earning victories over No. 17 Texas A&M and No. 13 Texas.

Arkansas enters the matchup at 13-11 overall and 5-8 in conference play.

Plenty of Hog Highlights from this one 🤗 pic.twitter.com/SvNvIAOsUx — Arkansas Volleyball 🐗 (@RazorbackVB) November 9, 2026

The Razorbacks will have home-court advantage at Barnhill Arena for their final two regular-season matches, with Missouri scheduled to visit Sunday.

Friday's matchup represents an opportunity for Arkansas to compete against one of the SEC's top teams before the conference tournament begins Nov. 20.

The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will stream on SEC Network+.

Arkansas' official volleyball preview provides additional information about the final regular-season homestand.

Looking ahead

Arkansas soccer's SEC Tournament run may have ended, but the Razorbacks still have plenty of postseason opportunities across their athletic department.

Cross country will look to qualify for the NCAA Championships Friday, while volleyball faces one of its toughest remaining conference opponents.

For Arkansas fans, the weekend offers another reminder that there's more happening across the Razorback athletic department than football and basketball.

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