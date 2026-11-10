The Daily Hog: Arkansas Soccer Gets Shot at Kentucky Redemption in Postseason Play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women's soccer has another opportunity to make a statement in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, and the Razorbacks will have to go through a familiar opponent to do it.

After a 1-0 victory over Florida on Sunday night, Arkansas advanced to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive season. The Razorbacks now face Kentucky on Tuesday, giving them an immediate opportunity to respond to one of their most difficult results of the regular season.

The matchup headlines a busy week for Arkansas Olympic sports, with swimming and diving continuing to build momentum and cross country preparing for the next stage of its postseason schedule.

Arkansas Soccer Gets Another Chance Against Kentucky

Arkansas enters Tuesday's quarterfinal with something to prove.

The Razorbacks defeated Florida 1-0 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, with freshman forward Ivy Harding providing the decisive moment. Harding scored on a direct free kick with just seven seconds remaining in the first half, giving Arkansas the lead it needed to advance.

The defense took care of the rest.

No magic needed this time! pic.twitter.com/dXL4xDQ4HY — Arkansas Soccer 🐗 (@RazorbackSoccer) November 9, 2026

The victory was particularly important after Arkansas closed its regular season with a 3-0 loss at Kentucky on Nov. 1. The Wildcats scored three times and outshot the Razorbacks 16-7, handing Arkansas one of its most decisive losses of the season.

Now, the teams meet again with a spot in the SEC Tournament semifinals on the line.

Kentucky earned the fourth seed and a first-round bye, while Arkansas entered the tournament as the fifth seed. The Wildcats have also established themselves as one of the SEC's more dangerous offensive teams.

Kentucky ranks among the nation's top 10 in scoring offense, averaging 2.59 goals per game. Freshman forward Kyla Dawn leads the Wildcats with 11 goals, while Juliette Rayo and Nadia Ramadan have also provided consistent scoring threats.

Arkansas will need a stronger defensive performance than it produced in Lexington.

The Razorbacks have shown they can compete with the conference's best, but Tuesday presents an opportunity to demonstrate that the regular-season finale was not a preview of what another meeting between these teams will look like.

Headed to the quarters! pic.twitter.com/eoF3hhrXZ2 — Arkansas Soccer 🐗 (@RazorbackSoccer) November 9, 2026

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida. The match will be televised on SEC Network.

Arkansas Swimming and Diving Remains Undefeated

While soccer prepares for its postseason opportunity, Arkansas swimming and diving continues to put together an impressive start to its season.

The Razorbacks went 2-0 during the Making Waves Women's Empowerment Meet, defeating Illinois and SEC opponent Texas A&M over the weekend.

Arkansas defeated Illinois 203-96 and Texas A&M 181-115, improving to 5-0 on the season.

The weekend featured several standout individual performances, including Isabelle Leigh setting a pool record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 52.05 seconds.

Leigh also won the 100-yard butterfly in 52.78 seconds.

Hayden Gibson claimed victories in the 200-yard butterfly and 200-yard individual medley, while Harriet Rogers won both the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.

The Razorbacks also produced a pool-record performance in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 1:36.91.

Arkansas will have a short break before returning to competition. The divers travel to Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 17, while the swimmers head to Dallas for the SMU Invitational beginning Nov. 18.

Cross Country Moves Toward NCAA Regional Competition

Arkansas men's cross country is also approaching an important point in its postseason schedule.

The Razorbacks finished second at the SEC Cross Country Championships on Oct. 30, scoring 76 points behind Alabama's championship-winning total of 37.

Nick Busienei led Arkansas with a fifth-place finish in the men's 8,000-meter race, crossing the line in 22:25.3. Ernest Cheruiyot also finished fifth in 22:31.6, giving the Razorbacks two runners near the front of the individual standings.

USTFCCCA National Rankings | Men



SEC Schools

4) Alabama

7) Arkansas

8) Florida

24) Tennessee

26) Missouri



South Central Region

1) Arkansas

2) Tulane

3) Stephen F. Austin

4) Texas A&M

5) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi pic.twitter.com/SID2INysx8 — Arkansas TF/XC 🐗 (@RazorbackTFXC) November 3, 2026

The result continued a strong season for Arkansas, which entered the SEC championship ranked No. 7 nationally.

The Razorbacks will have another opportunity to strengthen their postseason position at the NCAA South Central Regional meet on Friday, Nov. 13, in College Station, Texas.

The regional meet represents another important step toward the NCAA Championships, and Arkansas will look to build on its performance against the nation's top conference competition.

What's Next for Arkansas Olympic Sports?

The upcoming week offers several opportunities for Razorback programs to build momentum.

Women's soccer has the most immediate stakes, with Tuesday's quarterfinal against Kentucky offering a chance to reach the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Cross country follows with its NCAA regional competition Friday, while Arkansas volleyball returns home for its final two regular-season matches.

No. 6 Arkansas soccer players celebrate their SEC regular season championship after being Oklahoma 3-1 on Sunday. | Arkansas Communications

The Razorbacks host Vanderbilt on Friday, Nov. 13, before welcoming Missouri on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Barnhill Arena.

Across the department, Arkansas has several programs approaching important postseason opportunities.

For soccer, the next challenge is especially clear: Kentucky already showed what it can do against the Razorbacks. Arkansas now has a chance to provide a different answer.

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