FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas athletics has a busy postseason weekend ahead, with the Razorbacks' volleyball team opening the SEC Tournament Friday and both cross country programs preparing for the NCAA Championships on Saturday.

The volleyball team travels to Savannah, Georgia, for a postseason matchup against Oklahoma, while the men's and women's distance programs head to Terre Haute, Indiana, with opportunities to finish among the nation's best.

Volleyball opens SEC Tournament against familiar opponent

Arkansas volleyball begins its postseason Friday against Oklahoma in the opening round of the 2026 SEC Volleyball Tournament.

The Razorbacks enter as the No. 12 seed, while the Sooners hold the No. 13 seed. The matchup gives Arkansas an opportunity to build on one of its stronger performances of the season, when it defeated Oklahoma 3-1 in Fayetteville on Oct. 30.

Arkansas recorded a .305 hitting percentage and 11 blocks in that meeting. The hitting percentage was the Razorbacks' second-best mark in conference play this season, according to the program's tournament preview.

The teams are meeting in the SEC Tournament for the second consecutive year. Oklahoma defeated Arkansas in four sets during last season's first-round matchup.

The Sooners enter the postseason among the SEC's top five teams in hitting percentage, assists per set and kills per set. Oklahoma is hitting .262 as a team, compared with Arkansas' .229.

Arkansas has been stronger defensively, averaging 2.49 blocks per set and holding opponents to a .198 hitting percentage. Those numbers rank among the conference's best.

The Razorbacks will need that defensive presence against an Oklahoma offense averaging 14.05 kills per set. The Sooners are led by Tekoa Barnes, who averages 3.63 kills per set, while Arkansas will look to Parker Duncan, its leading attacker at 4.21 kills per set.

First serve is scheduled for approximately 1:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The winner advances to face No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

Women's cross country looks to carry regional momentum into nationals

The No. 23 Arkansas women's cross country team will compete in the NCAA Championships Saturday after securing the South Central Regional team title last week.

Arkansas scored 51 points to finish ahead of SMU, which placed second with 109. The regional championship marked the program's 29th victory at the meet and its 14th title in the last 15 editions, according to the official regional results.

Sophomore Isca Chelangat led the Razorbacks with a third-place finish, completing the 6,000-meter course in 19:06.2. Paityn Noe followed in eighth, while Josphine Mwaura and freshmen Braelyn Combe and Gabbie Bishop also finished among the top 17.

Chelangat enters the national championship after earning silver at the SEC Championships and bronze at the South Central Regional. She has finished in the top three in each of her four races this season.

NCAA Championship race next challenge for No. 23 Razorbackshttps://t.co/bbNa9bmPN8 — Arkansas TF/XC 🐗 (@RazorbackTFXC) November 20, 2026

Arkansas is one of five SEC women's teams in the 32-team championship field. Alabama, Florida, Missouri and South Carolina will also compete.

The Razorbacks are aiming for a top-15 team finish. Coach Marc Burns identified a team score below 450 as a potential path to that result in the program's NCAA Championship preview.

Chelangat will be one of Arkansas' key runners as the team looks to translate its regional success into a strong national performance.

The women's 6,000-meter race is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. CT Saturday and will air on ESPNU.

Men's cross country has podium ambitions

The No. 10 Arkansas men's team enters Saturday's NCAA Championships with a chance to finish among the nation's top four programs.

The Razorbacks have a strong history of success at the national meet, finishing third in 2024 and fourth in 2023, 2021 and 2020.

Nick Busienei and Ernest Cheruiyot have led Arkansas throughout the season. Cheruiyot won the Gans Creek Classic to open the year, with Busienei finishing second. The pair also finished 15th and 16th, respectively, at the Nuttycombe Invitational.

They continued their strong seasons at the SEC Championships, where Busienei placed fifth and Cheruiyot finished seventh. The two then delivered a one-two finish at the South Central Regional, with Busienei claiming the individual title.

Arkansas coach Cale Wallace believes the 10,000-meter championship distance could benefit the Razorbacks' leading runners.

Podium finish is goal for No. 10 Arkansas in NCAA Championshipshttps://t.co/FGE6vTU4As — Arkansas TF/XC 🐗 (@RazorbackTFXC) November 20, 2026

Both Busienei and Cheruiyot have shown strength over longer distances, giving Arkansas confidence heading into a race that will test the depth of the field.

Arkansas will also look for contributions from Brian Masai and James Sankei, while AJ Bonnesen and Trey Caldwell are among the options for the fifth scoring position.

Wallace identified a top-four finish as a strong goal for the Razorbacks, with the team targeting a podium position. The program's official championship preview outlines the team's expectations and the runners expected to contribute.

The men's 10,000-meter race is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. CT Saturday and will also air on ESPNU.

Arkansas will have opportunities to add to its postseason résumé across multiple sports this weekend, with volleyball beginning its tournament run Friday before the cross country programs take their shot at the national stage Saturday.

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