Arkansas Leads SEC with 20 Athletes Going for Olympic Gold
PARIS — After waiting a entire week since the Olympic Cauldron was lit, a combined 20 Arkansas Razorbacks and former alums will finally get their Olympic hopes underway Friday. The 20 athletes in the track and field events are represented across seven different countries including Jamaica, Great Britain, Gambia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Puerto Rico and Slovenia.
Arkansas leads the SEC in number of athletes sent to the games, with Georgia and Florida just behind with 17 and 15 athletes respectively.
“Having 20 athletes is off the charts," men's coach Chris Buckham said. "Now it’s time to try to get those athletes a medal. I think it bolds well for our program and the great staff [women's coach] Chris Johnson has and what they’ve been able to accomplish this year. It’s a pretty amazing number.”
If fans want to watch the Razorbacks live, Hog fans face an extremely early wake up call. Four Razorbacks will be in action on the opening day of athletics competition starting at 3:05 a.m. back home in Arkansas. Ayden Owens-Delerme, representing Puerto Rico will compete in the first five events of the decathelon. Sanu Jallow and Shafiqua Maloney will both compete in the heats of the women's 800 meters at 12:45 p.m. The only member on Team USA in action Friday, is Rachel Glenn. Her high jump qualification starts at 3:15 a.m.
Coverage of the Olympics will be broadcast on the networks of NBC. Wall-to-wall coverage of each event can be streamed on Peacock.
Arkansas Communications contributed to this article
