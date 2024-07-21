Hogs' Quarterback Ready for Renewed Rivalry Against Longhorns
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas last hosted Texas for a matchup its new starting quarterback was beginning his career as a true freshman with Boise State. He didn't play for the Broncos in 2021 as he redshirted after coming in from Lewisville High School in Texas.
Green may not have seen the game live on TV or experienced the rivalry in person. That doesn't mean he hasn't heard about it being one of the best atmospheres in Razorback Stadium history.
"It's pretty cool just to be in that atmosphere of Texas versus Arkansas," Green said. "Everybody talks about the game when the [Longhorns] came here and [Razorbacks fans] rushed the field and all that. Just the passion both fanbases have.
"That is one of the reasons why I came to Arkansas is just the passion, when Arkansas football is on, everybody in the state is watching."
For Green, playing for Arkansas is his chance to shine at the highest level of college football. He is in the SEC which has produced the most NFL draft picks. The league also has more players currently on rosters than any other conference in the country.
Moments like Arkansas in 2021 against Texas, Ole Miss in 2016 or Alabama 2010 don't come along very often. Razorback Stadium can get loud even if the Hogs' are competing to make a bowl game.
Coach Sam Pittman has this team fighting for respect and a turnaround season after falling to 4-8 last season. The motto 'Embrace the Hog' is the message currently being preached in the locker room and its provided a sense of urgency to the staff, players and certainly the starting quarterback.
"That's what I don't take for granted," Green said. "That's why we're working so hard. That's why I'm doing my process and taking it day-by-day. I don't take anything for granted."
Green was a lowly recruited passer in 2021 out of the Dallas Metroplex but possessed a natural, raw athletic ability. He was a 3-star prospect rated No. 1223 overall and the No. 79 quarterback prospect in his class, according to 247sports.
He had exceptional numbers at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds in high school with a 40-yard dash of just over 4.6 seconds and a 38 inch vertical. However, Boise State was his best offer and he stuck with them throughout the process.
Arkansas' new leader has recorded 4,846 yards of total offense and 44 touchdowns the past two seasons. An adjustment period may take place with the jump in level of competition but Green's confidence hasn't wavered — one sign of a leader.
