WATCH: Hogs' Daniels,Ramirez Postgame After LSU Win

WATCH: Amber Ramirez, Makayla Daniels Recapping Hogs' Upset Over Tigers

Complete press conference after upset win over LSU with Bowen Neighbors watching

Arkansas players Amber Ramirez (25 points) and Makayla Daniels (20) brought coach Mike Neighbors son, Bowen, along for the postgame press conference after a 90-76 win over No. 12 LSU on Thursday night.

