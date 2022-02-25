Neighbors Proud of Fight in Tired Hogs

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Mike Neighbors After Close Loss to Bulldogs
Playing four games in seven days has been tiring for Razorbacks, coach says after 63-62 loss
Watch Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors on team losing lead, but coming back in fourth quarter and having chance to win in 63-62 loss to Georgia in final regular-season home game Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena.
