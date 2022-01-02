WATCH: Ramirez, Langerman After Loss to Lady Vols

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    WATCH: Amber Ramirez, Rylee Langerman After Loss to Tennessee

    Watch the complete press conference with Razorback players Amber Ramirez (26 points) and Rylee Langerman
    An early 8-0 run by the Lady Vols proved to be the difference in a 70-63 loss for the Razorbacks and Amber Ramirez said later in a press conference you can watch above that was the biggest difference in the game.

