WATCH: Ramirez, Langerman After Loss to Lady Vols

Publish date:
WATCH: Amber Ramirez, Rylee Langerman After Loss to Tennessee
Watch the complete press conference with Razorback players Amber Ramirez (26 points) and Rylee Langerman
An early 8-0 run by the Lady Vols proved to be the difference in a 70-63 loss for the Razorbacks and Amber Ramirez said later in a press conference you can watch above that was the biggest difference in the game.
