WATCH: Ramirez, Langerman After Loss to Lady Vols

An early 8-0 run by the Lady Vols proved to be the difference in a 70-63 loss for the Razorbacks and Amber Ramirez said later in a press conference you can watch above that was the biggest difference in the game.

• allHOGS Front Page

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.