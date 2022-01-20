Skip to main content

WATCH: Hogs' Coach Mike Neighbors Previews Alabama

With Arkansas hitting the road to Tuscaloosa, Neighbors expects to face solid team.

Alabama's four-game losing streak more a product of their opponents and he expects the Crimson Tide to be ready for the Hogs, he said in his press conference before the matchup Thursday night at 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

