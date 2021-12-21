How to Watch Hogs-Creighton on Tuesday

On a four-game winning streak, Arkansas' women will host Creighton on Tuesday afternoon as the first game of what is going to be a doubleheader day in Fayetteville.

The men, on a two-game losing streak, will host Elon at 6 p.m.

The Razorbacks and Bluejays will tip-off at 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast online at SEC Network+.

Game notes

• Arkansas earned its 10th victory of the season on Saturday afternoon, downing in-state foe Central Arkansas 82-44.

• Sophomore guard Sasha Goforth continued to roll in this one, as she went for a game-high 17 points in just over 22 minutes played.

• Jersey Wolfenbarger was nipping at Goforth’s heals, matching her career-high against the Sugar Bears, going for 16 points.

• Though it was tight initially, the Hogs ended the first frame up six points. Goforth led the charge in the quarter, scoring eight of her 17 points, making two of her three shots, and all three of her free throws.

• Arkansas would then push the lead out to double-digits in period two, though the Sugar Bears would get it as close as seven points with under two minutes to go in the quarter. The Hogs, and Goforth specifically, responded though, as she would score seven straight points, helping the Razorbacks end the frame on a 7-1 run, pushing their lead to 13 at the intermission.

• Arkansas would proceed to blow it wide open in the third, as the Razorbacks opened the frame on a 10-2 run.

• Samara Spencer returned to double-figures, scoring 15 points. She also dished a career-best six assists.

• Rylee Langerman was a monster on the glass, pulling down a career-best eight boards.

• Makayla Daniels did it all in this one – she scored 11 points, dished three assists, pulled down six rebounds and swiped six steals, a career-best.

• Junior forward Destinee Oberg was at it again, scoring 10 points for the second straight game.

Story lines

• With one more game in the non-conference schedule, Arkansas is 10-2.

• The Hogs continue to be a fixture in the NET’s Top-25, as they are currently up to No. 18.

• With their win against Central Arkansas in Simmons Bank Arena, the Hogs have won eight of nine.

• That win also made the Hogs 4-0 against the in-state portion of their schedule, the first time in program history the games have been scheduled and won.

• Sasha Goforth has started to get it going, as she has reached double-figures in six straight games.

• She led the way against the Sugar Bears, going for 17 points.

• Makayla Daniels has started to round into form – through 12 games, Daniels leads the team in scoring (13.4 PPG), assists (3.2 APG), and steals (1.9 SPG), and is second in rebounding (5.4 RPG).

• Daniels was the star of the show against Cal, going for a career-best 32 points in the win, making 11 of her 15 shots, including four of six from distance.

• Against Little Rock, Daniels held Sali Kourouma, who was averaging 21.7 points per game coming in, to just eight points on 2-16 shooting. Kourouma also had eight turnovers.

• Against UCA, Daniels showed more of her defensive ability, as she swiped six steals, a career-high, and the most by a Hog since Chelsea Dungee had seven against JSU (12/30/18).

• The Hogs’ offensive philosophy is centered around “making opponents wrong”.

• With the plethora of weapons Neighbors has on this team, that is happening nightly.

Makayla Daniels (13.4 PPG) leads the way, but four other Hogs – Sasha Goforth (11.8 PPG), Erynn Barnum (11.2 PPG), Sam Spencer (10.7 PPG) and Amber Ramirez (10.1 PPG) – are averaging double-figures.

• Freshman Jersey Wolfenbarger (7.3 PPG) is also providing a scoring punch for the Hogs.

• Daniels (x5), Barnum (x3) and Ramirez (x3) have all been the top scorer at least three times this season, while Goforth has done it twice (Little Rock, UCA).

• Daniels (22 @ AState, 32 vs. Cal ) and Ramirez (20 @ UConn) are the only Hogs to hit 20 points so far this season.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) vs Charlotte 49ers (7-3, 3-0 Big East)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+.

