FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While there have been conversations about the possibility for the past few weeks, it was confirmed on Tuesday that Arkansas commit Caleb Ourigou has decided to reclassify, which will allow him to play for Coach Calipari and the Razorbacks this winter.

The 4-star center committed to Arkansas just one week ago after receiving offers from several D1 programs across the country, including TCU, Michigan, BYU, Auburn, Kentucky and Syracuse.

Following his junior year at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Ourigou was ranked the No.30 overall prospect in the 2027 class according to Rivals Top-150 Rankings .

NEWS: 4⭐️ Arkansas commit Caleb Ourigou has reclassified into the 2026 class to play for the Razorbacks this season, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-10 center was a top-30 overall recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/XyBI1ojkX6 https://t.co/pLNwGaSqTW pic.twitter.com/nZvsEyFiNA — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) July 21, 2026

After deciding to reclassify, Ourigou will be a huge addition to the Razorbacks' roster this offseason as the program looks to make it past the Elite Eight, where they have been defeated over the past two seasons, and reach the Final Four for the first time since 1995.

Based on his scout reporting, Ourigou could help the program do just that. Physically, he will be entering campus later this summer with a 6-foot-10 frame and weighing roughly 245 pounds and he is also reported to have a 7-foot wingspan, which will help give the Razorbacks some protection around the rim, something the program desperately needed last season.

Outside of his physical strengths, Ourigou was able to earn a reputation as one of the best big men in the AAU circuits after competing in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) this summer

Ourigou raised eyebrows while competing in the EYBL, averaging 11.5 points per game along with 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.

While his offensive numbers may not have popped off the paper during his time in the EYBL, his ability to protect in the paint should be great news for Razorbacks fans as the team struggled in that department last season, only averaging 25. 1 defensive rebounds per game, which put them near the bottom of the conference for overall rebounds.

It is uncertain at this time what Ourigou’s role on the team will be entering the season and whether or not he will earn himself a starting role by the time the regular season rolls around. Either way, Arkansas fans should be thrilled about the addition of Ourigou to the roster as he could be just what the program needs to get over the hump and return to the Final Four for the first time in over 30 years.

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