How Arkansas Basketball Recruiting Targets Have Performed at EYBL Peach Jam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Coach John Calipari and staff are keeping an eye on the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, as many Arkansas targets are making a name for themselves through three days of action.

With both 5-star guard Davion Thompson, and 4-star center Caleb Ourigou in the fold, the Razorbacks are looking to add a few more elite prospects to the 2027 class.

Here's how each of them have performed in Nike EYBL's showcase event of the summer in North Augusta, S.C.

Beckham Black

Leading the pack among Razorback targets has been Beckham Black, the younger brother of former Arkansas point guard Anthony Black.

Black has demonstrated an impressive all-around skillset that included a stellar 37 point performance against Thompson while shooting 70% from the field, five rebounds, and four assists in an 86-69 win on Wednesday.

These skills reinforce his high potential as a recruit and have him currently ranked as the No. two overall recruit in the class of 2027 and the No. one point guard in the class as well, according to the 247Sports composite ranking system.

STATEMENT game from the No. 1 PG in the class of 2027 🫣🔥

His 37 PTS, 5 REB, and 4 AST led AB Elite to the 86-69 win over Meanstreets.@beckhamblack0 pic.twitter.com/SlFXpV0r6h — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) July 15, 2026

Davion Thompson

Prior to his reclassification to the 2026 class Friday night, Thompson was putting on an offensive clinic at the Peach Jam, averaging 21 points, five assists and two rebounds per game.

His string of strong performances should excite Arkansas fans when it comes to his potential at the college level.

He ranks among the top 10 scorers across all 17U performers as the sixth-highest scoring player at the event.

Thompson announced his decision to commit to the Razorbacks on June 10th over the likes of Vanderbilt, Michigan and Baylor. Going into the day, he was considered a 5-star guard and ranked No. 25 nationally for the 2027 cycle. However, that rating could change once recruiting publications update their evaluations to coincide with his decision to reclassify.

Thru 3 games this week @ Nike Peach Jam, 2027 5⭐️ Future Hog Davion Thompson @Davion_t9 avg. 20.0 ppg 4.7 apg 2.3 rpg 1.7 spg / 42.9% 3FGs (combined 9-21) / 73.9% FTs (combined 17-23) ... https://t.co/A8bi0vk2GL — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 16, 2026

Caleb Ourigou

The latest Arkansas commit is having a rebound-heavy Peach Jam so far, averaging over six points and 10 rebounds per game.

Ourigou announced his commitment to the Razorbacks earlier this week over BYU, Kentucky, and UConn. He is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit and sits as the No.40 overall recruit in the class of 2027 No. 6 among centers in the class.

The 6-10, 240-pound center has also picked up steam as a potential reclass candidate, as the Razorbacks look to bolster depth in the paint, which was an area Calipari's squad struggled in last season.

2027 Nat'l No. 40 / 4⭐️ Future Hog Caleb Ourigou @calebourigou (6-10, 240, center) had 6 pts (2-4 FGs & 2-6 FTs), 11 rbs, 1 blk in 37 mins in 17U NY Rens' 84-83 win in 3OT vs. 17U Florida Rebels @ Nike Peach Jam; thru 3 games, Ourigou avg. 5.7p 9.7r 1.7b 58.3% FGs in 23.7m ... pic.twitter.com/ibH4OIgFxO — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) July 16, 2026

Devin Cleveland

Another priority target is Cleveland, who entered the week blazing through his competition on the way to the Peach Jam. He is averaging over 16 points, four rebounds, and nearly four assists per game.

The 6-foot-3, 170 pound point guard posted an impressive 26 pints, six rebounds, and 4 assist performance on July 14th, helping lead Brad Beal Elite to a win over the Indy Heat 70-66 in their opening round matchup.

Cleveland is currently listed as the No .35 overall player in the 2027 class and No. 8 among point guards.

ESPN’s 30th ranked Class of 2027 recruit Devin Cleveland averaged 20.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG & 2.5 APG at EYBL Session 4! 👀 Michigan, Marquette, Missouri, Arkansas and more have all offered the 6’3 La Lumiere/Brad Beal Elite combo guard. pic.twitter.com/m6MhTXgIEb — Nate Buss Hoop Talk (@n8buss) July 14, 2026

Demarcus Henry

Henry recently announced his top eight that included Arkansas and continues his stretch of strong play in South Carolina by averaging 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block per game as of Friday night.

He dropped a team-high 27 points on 59% shooting on July 16th, despite his Vegas Elite team losing to Jet Academy 73-67. The 6-foot-7, 200 pound wing is considered the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2027 class, No. 1 among small forwards and No. 2 player in Arizona, according to 247Sports.

To follow along with each Arkansas target and current commits at the Peach Jam as the EBYL keeps a live scorebook throughout the event where fans can access here.

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